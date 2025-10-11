Blue Protocol Party on The Waves: How to Connect the Dot and Guess

Party on The Waves is one of the many Blue Protocol quests, but the point where you Connect the Dots and Guess has really tripped up some players. This is likely because they breezed through all the text, and the game doesn’t really give you the most important tool for this quest more than once. If you missed the dialogue, then you’re going to be right out of luck.

However, we’re here to help. If you want to know how to complete Party on The Waves, Connect the Dots and correctly guess the suspect in Blue Protocol, look no further. It’s easy to talk to everyone, but if you didn’t pay attention at the start of this quest, it can lead to frustration.

How to wrap up the Party on the Waves quest in Blue Protocol (Connect the Dots)

After you’ve spoken to everyone on the ship for the Party on the Waves quest in Blue Protocol, you need to then Connect the Dots and Guess. This is done by pressing the “0” key on your keyboard. It will bring up another screen that lets you Connect the Dots. You'll see the text "Deduce" or "Analyze” in the bottom right corner of the UI. This is where you need to click to proceed.

As long as you press the "0" key, you can pull this menu up and work on solving the Mystery on the Cruise Ship (Image via A-Plus)

It shouldn’t take you more than 10-15 minutes to chat with everyone necessary on the ship, and if you paid close enough attention to what everyone says, you could probably deduce who is at fault.

After you click on Deduce/Analyze, you’ll get another screen with the various clues you picked up. You can then click on the statements and start picking them apart for errors or lies. Or you can just click “Skip” in the bottom right. Here’s what you need to know:

Miru & Rumi’s statement: “feels totally different” (Not Him?)

Spike’s statement: “still hasn’t paid up” and “black-haired young man” (Unpaid Wages, Black-haired young man)

Tina’s statement: “went up to the deck with the file” and “black-haired young man” (file, Secret meeting)

This gives you everything you need to know, so you can talk to Tina again. Have a chat with her, then go investigate the deck with her. Speak with the man (Night Falcon Grev) on the deck and give him a code name; we chose Nightingale. Then, return to Tina. From here, just head back to the card table, and expose Kakater, and wrap this mission up.

Bring up Miru and Rumi as your testimony, Kakater is spending someone else’s money, and finally, present the evidence. Just enjoy the cutscene that follows, and you’ll have completed Blue Protocol’s Party on the Waves by properly connecting the dots. From there, you can resume leveling up, working on Life Skills, or whatever else you wish to do in-game.

