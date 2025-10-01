Borderlands 4: How to get Lucian's Flank legendary Assault Rifle

Lucian's Flank is the fastest shooting legendary Assault Rifle in Borderlands 4. It comes with an additional barrel as an alt-fire mode, which, when activated, doubles the fire rate. To compensate for the fast-depleting magazine, the gun features a large magazine that can hold over 120 rounds.

The special perk allows you to fire all Assault Rifle ammo without needing to reload when dealing critical hits. For a crit-based build, Lucian's Flank may be worth getting.

This guide will break down all of its stats and help you find its dedicated farming location.

Lucian's Flank legendary Assault Rifle farm location in Borderlands 4

Defeat the Meathead Riders for a chance to get the gun (Image via 2K)

Finding the weapon you need among so many legendaries in Borderlands 4 can be challenging. Luckily, Lucian's Flank can be target-farmed at the Old Scrape Ripper Drill site. The place you’re looking for is in the Cuspid Climb of the Terminus range.

The Old Scrape Ripper Drill site (Image via 2K)

On the map, the Drill site is in the lower middle area of the region and features a giant dinosaur skeleton in a circle that you can use to identify the location. And if you’ve captured ‘The Reliquary’ Order Silo, head south until you find the location.

Once inside the main gate, defeat all the Rippers spawning in the area until the 'Meathead Riders' named Saddleback, and The Immortal Boneface enter the arena. Defeating both of them has a chance of dropping the gun, but it may take some time. Use the Big Encore machine to replay the activity until you obtain one.

Lucian's Flank features and unique perks in Borderlands 4

Base stats at level 50 (Image via 2K)

Here’s everything you need to know about the fastest gun in Kairos. Note that the stats may vary, and it’s best to find one with a bigger magazine size and better fire rate.

Weapon stats at level 50

DPS: 3,411

Damage: 434

Accuracy: 78%

Reload time: 3.1 seconds

Fire rate: 11.5/second

Magazine size: 76

In addition to the stats, the gun can also drop with an elemental burn. It provides a status effect similar to Corrosive, Incendiary, Shock, and others.

Unique perk - Trample

You'll need to upgrade your Assault Rifle ammo Storage Deck (Image via 2K)

The unique perk on Lucian's Flank, Trample, is the best feature of this gun. It reloads two bullets to the magazine for every critical hit. In theory, you can shoot all of your bullets without needing to reload in a crit-based build.

Alt Fire - Extra Barrel

A simple button press extends the extra barrel on the weapon, allowing it to fire simultaneously. It significantly increases the fire rate, resulting in even more damage.

Special Perk - Jakobs Critical Hits

The synergy with critical hits made from Lucian's Flank doesn’t end with ammo refund, as the Jakobs perk ricochets all critical hits to nearby enemies, providing crowd control, even when focused on a single target.

