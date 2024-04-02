Can you tame a Jug Bug in Ark Survival Ascended?

th the release of Scorched Earth, many new players are eager to know whether you can tame a Jug Bug in Ark Survival Ascended. Technically, the answer is no no - you cannot directly tame a Jug Bug. That said, there are measures you can use to 'contain' it, turning it into a makeshift water reservoir.

While you cannot 'own' a Jug Bug like the average Ark Survival Ascended tame, this article will go over how to contain it for personal use, and what utility it can provide you.

Uses for Jug Bug in Ark Survival Ascended

You can get Oil or Water from Jug Bugs in ARK (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Jug Bugs in Ark Survival Ascended come in two flavors: those with red sac, and those with cyan ones. The functional difference between the two categories is simple: the ones with red sacs carry oil, and the other ones carry water.

Depending on the variant of Jug Bug, you can get drinking water or oil by interacting with them. In the Scorched Earth Desert map where they're found the most frequently, the water-filled variant can be a life-saver.

You can also choose to kill a Jug Bug after harvesting its resources - which will net you some XP, and potentially some Chitin or Raw Meat.

Can you tame Jug Bug in Ark Survival Ascended with console commands?

Jug Bugs are also only tameable with console commands in the first game (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The dossier entry for Jug Bugs in Ark Survival Ascended clearly mentions they cannot be tamed:

"Like many of the insects on the island, Scutinphora cannot be tamed. Beyond the resources obtained while hunting it, survivors will find no use for it."

Like many other untameable creatures such as Manticore, Jug Bugs can still be tamed using the 'forcetame' console command. However, this may not be possible on all servers.

How to capture a Jug Bug in Ark Survival Ascended

If you don't want to cheat with console commands, there is a legitimate way to 'tame' Jug Bugs - in a manner of speaking. You can simply enclose them with walls or doorways to hold them in, allowing you to 'farm' them for as long as they are alive.

Grappling Hook is a nifty tool you can use to properly capture Jug Bug in Ark Survival Ascended. Generally used on the Crossbow to scale cliffs, these can also latch on to creatures like Jug Bug, allowing you to drag them along.

In this way, you can build your own Jug Bug pen next to your base, creating a sustainable source of Water and Oil in Ark Survival Ascended.

