Cold Denial updated god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

The Cold Denial Pulse Rifle returns with revamped perk pools and a new Origin Trait in Destiny 2 Heresy. The Season of Arrival weapons haven't had the best time within the sandbox, as almost every returning gear piece has been poorly received by the players in any activity. However, the Cold Denial, being a High Impact Framed weapon, is pretty tough to case aside, given its archetype. The weapon has several redeeming qualities, and rightfully so.
This article lists the best perks for the Cold Denial Pulse Rifle in PvE and PvP.
Cold Denial PvE god roll in Destiny 2
Here is a list of perks recommended to equip on the Cold Denial for PvE:
- Arrowhead Brake for increased handling and reduced vertical recoil on the weapon.
- Appended Mag for increased magazine size.
- Enlightened Action for increased reload and handling with sustained damage.
- Desperado for increased fire rate after reloading on precision kills.
If you want more utility for clearing out mobs, you can go for something like Ambitious Assassin for increased ammo, alongside other damage perks such as Swashbuckler and Multi Kill Clip.
Cold Denial PvP god roll in Destiny 2
Here is a list of perks recommended to equip on the Cold Denial for PvP:
- Hammer Forged Rifling for increased range of the weapon.
- Ricochet Rounds for increased range and stability.
- Zen Moment for reduced recoil and over-time flinch after dealing damage with the weapon.
- Headseeker for increased precision damage after dealing damage to the body.
Eye of the Storm is a decent alternative to have on the final column, alongside Surplus for more utility in the third column.
The Cold Denial is a popular weapon against players, as the archetype's base damage output and range allow for several other utility perks.
How to get Cold Denial in Destiny 2
The Cold Denial can be obtained from exchanging Metastasized Essentia on the Taken Altar. This Altar is available inside Eris' Flat and at the end of the Court of Blades activity. Lastly, the Tome of Want can be a great source for the weapon to target-farm as well. Select "Scripture Reprisal Weapons" followed by "Crumbling Scripture Pulse Rifle" to get the weapon as a drop.
