Destiny 2 Update 8.5.0.1 full patch notes: Tommy's Matchbook synergy, competitive points, and more

Another weekly reset in Destiny 2 Episode Heresy brought in a new batch of patch notes that go through game-breaking bugs. However, Bungie also seems to have shed some light on 'not so' game-breaking bugs, allowing players to have a smoother experience as the community approaches Act III.

This article lists all the patch notes released with Update 8.5.0.1 on March 18.

Disclaimer: Patch notes mentioned here are based on the official Bungie website.

Full patch notes for Destiny 2 Update 8.5.0.1

1) Activities

Crucible

Crucible in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Competitive

Points Gains/Losses

Increased the granularity of the performance bonus portion of the Rank rewards.

This will allow the performance bonus to grant additional positive points more often.

Increased the maximum amount the performance bonus can grant from +10 to +20.

Increased the maximum amount the contribution scalar can grant from +50 to +60.

Matchmaking

Fixed an issue where smurf protection could be erroneously applied to players who had been highly ranked in previous seasons but placed lower than expected this season.

This increased the effective rank these players were matching in, leading to the reports of lower-ranked players matching against players at higher ranks.

Trials of Osiris

Fixed an issue where the double loot modifier was applied twice for post-game Adept weapon drops.

Raids and Dungeons

Sundered Doctrine Dungeon in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Sundered Doctrine

Fixed an issue where the final boss could be defeated using pressure doors.

Pyramid Ships are dangerous places...

Fixed an issue where alternate characters that completed the quest could not collect the class item.

Alternate characters with no focus set can collect the class items from the focus chest.

Alternate characters with a focus set, will need to set it to the class item to collect from the focus chest.

Episode: Heresy

Court of Blades

Fixed an issue where the Ritual of Greed armament pickups could be acquired by another player who had also purchased the armament.

2) Gameplay and Investment

Tablet of Ruin artifact in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Weapons

Updated Temptation's Hook to match damage profiles of other modern Caster Frame Swords.

Exotic Weapons

Slayer’s Fang

Fixed an issue where Slayer's Fang would stun Overload Champions but did not stop their constant health regeneration.

Barrow Dyad

Fixed an issue where Barrow Dyad couldn't be crafted if the player had unlocked the fourth intrinsic.

Weapon Perks

Fixed an issue where weapons with the Subjugation origin trait would not exhaust boss, miniboss, and Champion combatants.

Fixed an issue where Explosive Payload's damage was not being scaled correctly by some perks like Magnificent Howl and Master of Arms.

Fixed an issue where the Legacy Intrinsic Frame precision angle threshold was higher on the mouse and keyboard than on the controller.

Exotic Armor

Radiant Dance Machines

Set up custom tuning for Tommy's Matchbook, The Last Word, and Dead Man's Tale so that they do not get any range increase from Radiant Dance Machines but still receive some of the accuracy bonuses.

Fixed an issue where the precision angle threshold when using Radiant Dance Machines was higher on the mouse and keyboard than on the controller.

Abilities

Fixed an issue where players could spawn infinite orbs with no cooldown after using a Relic.

Artifact

Fixed an issue where the Piercing Sidearms perk granted by Tablet of Ruin wasn't piercing some types of shields.

3) General

"Winged Victory" Holochip has been renamed to "Taking Flight" to not be confused with the new ship with the same name.

Fixed an issue where the Triumphant ornament required Season Pass ownership to purchase.

Fixed an issue where the “Taking Flight” Holochip’s tooltip would not indicate that it was previously purchased.

