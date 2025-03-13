How to unlock the secret vendor "Path of Ambition" in Destiny 2 Heresy 

Path of Ambition is a secret vendor hidden behind some steps in Destiny 2 Heresy Act II. This vendor works separately from the existing Slab vendor inside Eris's flat, as Path of Ambition has its own reputation, progression, and rewards. It even offers some new upgrades, perk bonuses, and Essentia materials as rank-up rewards.

To put it simply, the Path of Ambition is another path that, once unlocked, can be chosen by players within the Shaping Slab vendor. Act I had the Darkness path, and now Act II has a Light path.

This article highlights the basics of the "Path of Ambition" in Destiny 2 Heresy and explains how to unlock it in Act II.

Shaping Slab Ambition guide in Destiny 2 Heresy

1) Find a Worm

First, complete Week 1 of the "Rites of the Deep" seasonal quest. There are nine steps available.

Once done, you must find a special Worm in The Nether. It can be located within the Hall of Souls. As such, you can launch either The Nether activity or Court of Blades and spawn into the Hall of Souls. The Worm you are looking for is in the red room with the usual Tormentor boss in The Nether. Many players know this location as the opening encounter in the King's Fall raid.

However, the easiest route would be the "spawning point of Court of Blades". Hence, you can launch only the "Court of Blades" activity and then look for a Worm beneath the pathway.

Worm at the start of Court of Blades activity in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Interact with the Worm, and a new quest will appear on the Last City map.

2) Path of Ambition quest

Launch the new quest from the Last City map. The mission itself is pretty straightforward, where you must follow an objective marker, jump on top of a few Taken Blights, go through a few portals, and then fight Taken combatants. The only section that might confuse you is the one where the objective changes to "Follow your Ambition" just after making a long drop.

Ledge to ascend in the Destiny 2 Path of Ambition mission (Image via Bungie)

Here, your task is to ascend. Simply look to your left, and you will find a ledge. Hop on the other ledges leading you to an open area, similar to the Barrow Dyad Exotic quest.

3) Change your path in Eris' flat

Once you are done with the quest, head back to Eris' flat. Here, you will see a new object in front of the Slab that will now allow you to change the path from Darkness to Light and vice versa. As mentioned earlier, the Path of Ambition/Light acts like a new vendor, as its reputation and rewards are separate from the Darkness one.

Object used to change Slab path in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Some of the rewards for the Light/Ambition path include Essentia, upgrades for Artifact perks such as Unraveling Weave, Elemental Siphon, and Twisted Horde, alongside a Weapon mod, Nether buffs, and Exotic Scriptures.

