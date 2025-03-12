Destiny 2 Rites of the Deep Act II seasonal quest guide

Rites of the Deep is the seasonal quest for Destiny 2 Heresy Act II. Players got to see the story of The Nether, Guardians, and Eris Morn unfold once again in Act I, which left everyone on quite a cliffhanger. Act II, however, answers several questions, from Eris' fate to the Hive Gods.

Ad

This article walks you through the Rites of the Deep seasonal quest for Heresy Act II. Note that this article will be updated with each passing week once the following steps become available. During Week 1, players can only finish the first nine steps, with the rest being time-gated.

Rites of the Deep Quest step guide in Destiny 2 Episode Heresy Act II

Prologue

Ad

Trending

The first prologue mission in Heresy Act II (Image via Bungie)

To start, interact with the quest via the tab and 'launch' via the screen. Doing so will land you in the Dreadnaught, specifically within the Destiny 2 Court of Blades activity. Run the activity, go through 10 bosses, and the quest step will finish.

Ad

Investigate Strange Rifts

Launch the Nether activity and look for green rifts. They look similar to the one provided in the image below.

Destiny 2 Rift for the quest (Image via Bungie)

You can spawn in any of the three locations in the Nether. Then, find a total of four rifts to complete the quest steps.

Ad

An item called Willbreaker Shard will be handed to you after interacting with the Slab in Eris' Flat.

Collect Willbreaker Shard

The Slab on Eris' Flat will give you a series of quests that you can choose to run for the Willbreaker Shards. The previous step will grant you a single Shard, leaving you to collect two more for this quest step.

Vorok for the Shard in Destiny 2 Hall of Souls (Image via Bungie)

Some steps require you to find a secret boss in the Nether, defeat Taken enemies with Swords, and even run the Prophecy Dungeon. Follow any two quests and complete them to get two Willbreaker Shards.

Ad

Complete mission Renascence

Renascence is the final mission you must go through to complete the Week 1 edition of the seasonal quest. It is a very linear questline that follows a few encounters and a boss fight at the end.

Follow the objective marker in The Nether, and wipe out enemies as you see them. The only mechanic you must keep in mind is the "no respawn" mechanic, which will trigger if you or your fireteam dies.

Ad

New players might not be familiar with the bomb mechanic that takes place in the first part of the quest. It is one of the primary mechanics from the King's Fall Raid. Here's how you can work around it:

Destroy three crystals to spawn in a protective barrier.

Enter the radius of the bomb and stay inside until it reaches 100.

Once it reaches 100, hop inside the protective barrier.

Staying outside the protective barrier will kill you.

Ad

The final encounter in the Destiny 2 seasonal quest for Week 1 (Image via Bungie)

Do this three times until a Sword spawns. Defeat every enemy with the Sword and then follow the marker in The Nether to eventually reach the Hall of Souls. Once more, use the Sword, defeat every enemy, interact with the Rift, and follow along with the cutscenes.

Ad

You should now be done with all ninw steps in Week 1 of Rites of the Deep.

Check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback