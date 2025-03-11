All PvP changes coming to Destiny 2 Heresy Act II

Destiny 2's PvP is undergoing a few changes with the arrival of Heresy Act II. Weapon archetypes, perks, Aspects, rewards, and several other game elements will see changes with the new act, forcing players to work around some existing powerful abilities but also enabling them to access some previously bugged loot. There also seems to be a new matchmaking change implemented to the game's competitive side.

This article lists every change coming to Destiny 2's PvP with Heresy Act II.

Confirmed PvP changes in Destiny 2 Heresy Act II

While the changes meant to come with Heresy Act II won't be meta-defining, they are still associated with a few broken builds. Here is a list of those changes:

Lightweight Pulse Rifles:

Body shot damage against players reduced from 20.4 to 19.7

Critical hit damage against players reduced from 31.8 to 31.5

Note: Redrix's Estoc falls under the Lightweight Framed archetype, and the changes mentioned above will directly impact the weapon.

Redrix's Estoc:

Handling stat reduced from 79 to 74.

Sword Logic perk:

Reduced base damage bonus for kills against players from 20% to 15%.

Increased damage bonus for kills against players in super from 35% to 50%.

Note: These changes are meant for PvP only. The weapon remains unchanged for PvE.

Competitive rewards:

A certain bug in Heresy Act I was preventing players from getting the Redrix's Estoc Pulse Rifle after completing their placement competitive matches. However, the bug will be fixed in Heresy Act II, and players can get their hands on the weapon after that without any issue.

The focus for Redrix's Estoc after getting the weapon will also be fixed.

Smoke debuff:

No longer reduces player move speed.

No longer reduces player jump height.

No longer suppresses player movement abilities.

On the Prowl Hunter Aspect:

Hunter players no longer have a pink glow in FPS perspective.

The pink glow intensity is reduced in the third person.

Solo vs trios loss forgiveness:

In Heresy Act II, Bungie will allow two-player parties to matchmake with trios so that two players can form a fireteam and play in the 3v3 playlists. Moreover, any solo player that ends up against a trio will have their loss forgiven. This will happen every time a solo player is matched with a trio.

