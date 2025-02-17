Redrix's Estoc god roll guide in Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Redrix's Estoc Pulse Rifle in Destiny 2 comes with the Legacy PR-55 Framed archetype. It is the same as the BXR Battle Rifle from the 30th Anniversary, making this the second-ever Pulse Rifle to get the archetype. However, the weapon is associated with competitive PvP and grants potent perk combinations to shut down Guardians.

Ad

Note that anyone who dislikes PvP can avoid getting this weapon for their PvE runs, as others can fill in the role against combatants. Stasis weapons such as the Exuviae, Live Fire, or even Tinasha's Mastery, are considered the best in the Kinetic slot for Stasis weapons.

Regardless, this article states the best perks for Redrix's Estoc in PvE and PvP.

Redrix's Estoc PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Redrix's Estoc PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended on Redrix's Estoc for PvE:

Ad

Trending

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Stability, Range, and Handling

for increased Stability, Range, and Handling Accurized Rounds for increased Range

for increased Range Rimestealer for gaining Frost Armor buff after destroying Stasis crystals

for gaining Frost Armor buff after destroying Stasis crystals Headstone for spawning Stasis crystal after precision kills

You can also go with Demolitionist for Grenade energy alongside Kill Clip for more damage.

Redrix's Estoc PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Redrix's Estoc PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended on Redrix's Estoc for PvP:

Ad

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Stability, Range, and Handling

for increased Stability, Range, and Handling Accurized Rounds for increased Range

for increased Range Lone Wolf for increased Accuracy, ADS speed, and Airborne Effectiveness. The effect increases when no allies are near

for increased Accuracy, ADS speed, and Airborne Effectiveness. The effect increases when no allies are near Kill Clip for increased damage on the weapon after reloading on kill

Sword Logic is also a great perk to have on the fourth column. The combination of Lone Wolf and Sword Logic is usually given to all players who get placed for the first time in competitive PvP. From there, you can choose other perks as weeks go by.

Ad

How to get Redrix's Estoc in Destiny 2

Redrix's Estoc can be obtained by playing seven matches in competitive PvP for the first time in a season. Once you get placed in a rank, you can play three matches with three characters in the following weeks to get the weapon as a drop with random perks.

You can also check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback