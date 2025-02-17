Redrix's Estoc god roll guide in Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Redrix's Estoc Pulse Rifle in Destiny 2 comes with the Legacy PR-55 Framed archetype. It is the same as the BXR Battle Rifle from the 30th Anniversary, making this the second-ever Pulse Rifle to get the archetype. However, the weapon is associated with competitive PvP and grants potent perk combinations to shut down Guardians.
Note that anyone who dislikes PvP can avoid getting this weapon for their PvE runs, as others can fill in the role against combatants. Stasis weapons such as the Exuviae, Live Fire, or even Tinasha's Mastery, are considered the best in the Kinetic slot for Stasis weapons.
Regardless, this article states the best perks for Redrix's Estoc in PvE and PvP.
Redrix's Estoc PvE god roll in Destiny 2
Here is a list of perks recommended on Redrix's Estoc for PvE:
- Corkscrew Rifling for increased Stability, Range, and Handling
- Accurized Rounds for increased Range
- Rimestealer for gaining Frost Armor buff after destroying Stasis crystals
- Headstone for spawning Stasis crystal after precision kills
You can also go with Demolitionist for Grenade energy alongside Kill Clip for more damage.
Redrix's Estoc PvP god roll in Destiny 2
Here is a list of perks recommended on Redrix's Estoc for PvP:
- Corkscrew Rifling for increased Stability, Range, and Handling
- Accurized Rounds for increased Range
- Lone Wolf for increased Accuracy, ADS speed, and Airborne Effectiveness. The effect increases when no allies are near
- Kill Clip for increased damage on the weapon after reloading on kill
Sword Logic is also a great perk to have on the fourth column. The combination of Lone Wolf and Sword Logic is usually given to all players who get placed for the first time in competitive PvP. From there, you can choose other perks as weeks go by.
How to get Redrix's Estoc in Destiny 2
Redrix's Estoc can be obtained by playing seven matches in competitive PvP for the first time in a season. Once you get placed in a rank, you can play three matches with three characters in the following weeks to get the weapon as a drop with random perks.
You can also check out our other Destiny 2 articles:
- All Exotic weapon changes in Heresy Act I
- Imminence god roll guide
- Psychopomp god roll guide
- Adamantite god roll guide
- Episode Heresy weekly reset
- Essence of Desire farm guide
- Best ways to heal in The Nether
- Easiest way to get The Queenbreaker Catalyst
- Watchful Eye god roll guide
- Derealize Exotic mission guide
- How to get Barrow-Dyad quest