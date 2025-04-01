Controlling Vision god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Controlling Vision has always been a weird conundrum for Destiny 2 players. It has been received pretty negatively since its release with The Final Shape expansion, while also gathering quite a niche fanbase. It seems like a portion of the entire community has forgotten that the weapon exists, while the rest have become regular users of the weapon for all activities.

Controlling Vision is an Adaptive Framed Sidearm, which makes it one of many weapons in that specific archetype family. However, the weapon doesn't have the usual popular damage perks that can make it a powerful ally against other Guardians. Instead, this Sidearm relies on several utilities simultaneously, and they can make the weapon more powerful than what many make it out to be.

Controlling Vision is decent for PvE too, as detailed below.

Controlling Vision PvE god roll guide for Destiny 2

Controlling Vision god roll in PvE (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Controlling Vision for PvE:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Stability, Handling, and Range.

for increased Stability, Handling, and Range. Flared Magwell for increased reload speed and Stability.

for increased reload speed and Stability. Slideways for partially reloading the magazine upon sliding. The action also boosts the weapon's Stability and Handing temporarily.

for partially reloading the magazine upon sliding. The action also boosts the weapon's Stability and Handing temporarily. Osmosis for reloading the magazine partially upon using Grenade, and also for changing the weapon's damage element to match the Grenade's element.

Surrounded is also a decent damage perk if you are using the weapon in low-tier activities. Unfortunately, Osmosis is the only perk usable in high-tier content, as having a weapon that can change your elemental damage output can be useful against shielded combatants.

Controlling Vision PvP god roll guide for Destiny 2

Controlling Vision PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Controlling Vision for PvP:

Hammer Forged Rifling for increased Range on the weapon.

for increased Range on the weapon. Ricochet Rounds for increased Stability and Range.

for increased Stability and Range. Encore for increased Stability, Range, and Accuracy with kills. Precision kills grant increased stacks of these stats.

for increased Stability, Range, and Accuracy with kills. Precision kills grant increased stacks of these stats. Offhand Strike for additional Stability, Range, and Accuracy when firing from the hip for a short duration.

With the combination mentioned above, you will be shooting the weapon from the hip, while very rarely aiming it. Shooting from the hip will ensure that your strafe movements are significantly faster, making your enemies miss their shots more often.

With each kill, both Encore and Offhand Strike will get their stats activated simultaneously. Hence, hip fires with this weapon count the Accuracy Cone buffs applied from Encore as well, making this specific combination a great piece to have for PvP.

Fragile Focus is a great alternative in the third column if you fail to get either of the aforementioned perks, alongside High Ground for more damage in the air.

How to get Controlling Vision in Destiny 2

Controlling Vision can be farmed from the world drop pool. Hence, the weapon can drop from anywhere in the game, or from decrypting Engrams such as Prime Engram, Gunsmith Engram, or any Legendary Engram. Since Gunsmith Engram only drops weapons, you will have an increased chance of getting it there.

Other sources include Tonics from Episode Revenant, Tome of Want from Episode Heresy, and Lost Sectors. That being said, note that the seasonal sources will leave once a new expansion comes along.

