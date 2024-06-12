Destiny 2 Episode Echoes Breach Executable seasonal activity guide

Destiny 2 Episode Echoes has a new game type for players to try out - Breach Executable. This seasonal activity sends players to Nessus to gather valuable data, defeat enemies, and collect the various dropped data motes. There are three phases to this mission type, and thankfully, it’s relatively short. It’s just a short, fun activity for three players that can garner some great rewards.

Episode Echoes is an activity involving the NPC Failsafe, and through this seasonal activity in Destiny 2 Echoes, you’ll once again battle the Vex. Here’s everything you need to know about participating in this game mode.

How the Breach Executable seasonal activity works in Destiny 2 Episode Echoes

The first step is to start collecting data (Image via Bungie)

Breach Executable is now available to play in Destiny 2 Episode Echoes, and once chosen on the HELM map, it will send players to Nessus to perform a series of tasks for Failsafe. It also does not appear that you must complete the campaign to take part in this mission type, so it offers something for players to do outside the main story campaign.

Trending

Once you’re teleported to Nessus for this mission, the first step is to start Data Collection. Look for Choral Data Accumulator enemies among the Vex that you obliterate on Nessus. Predictably, they have the exact data you’re looking for. As you kill these enemies and collect the data, you will have a meter that fills up. Once the meter is full, take it back to the nearby Data Extractor, and interact with it.

With enough data extracted, the Breach Executable seasonal activity will progress in Destiny 2 Episode Echoes. To complete the first phase of this seasonal activity, you must defeat a nearby Vex Commander.

The next step is to redirect the Vex Signal (Image via Bungie)

The next step of this mission is to Breach Vex Data Nodes. First, you’ll find and defeat the Conflux Guards to push this part of the Destiny 2 Episode Echoes mission forward. The next step is to farm up Vex Craniums, which drop from particular enemies. They won’t be hard to spot, since you will likely defeat every enemy in your path.

You will use the Craniums to redirect the signal by shooting Vex Signal Nodes. Thankfully, you do not have to shoot them all simultaneously. You must do this to three different Nodes for Phase 2 of this Destiny 2 Episode Echoes seasonal activity. This wraps up phase 2 and gets you ready to move on.

The last step is familiar to many Destiny players - kill the boss (Image via ToastyBits on YouTube)

Phase 3 of Breach Executable requires defeating a powerful boss preventing your extraction. You will be extracted back to Failsafe after you defeat the Vex boss that awaits you in this section.

It’s worth noting that one of the Weekly Challenges requires you to head to this mission, and defeat combatants just using Auto Rifles and Hand Cannons, so that may be something you’re interested in doing.

One final piece of advice is to constantly collect and extract data when you can. This gives you a temporary buff, thanks to Failsafe. It will always be a good idea to deal extra damage to your targets.

Check out our other Destiny 2 guides

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback