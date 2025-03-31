Destiny 2 leaks hint at the return of "No Land Beyond" with expansion pre-order bonus

Destiny 2 Apollo's pre-order bonus seems to have been leaked by renowned sources. The bonus is rumored to include the long-awaited "No Land Beyond" from Destiny 1. However, according to the leaks, the weapon's new name will be "New Land Beyond", and it is expected to have minor changes to its perks, with its overall design staying the same.

Ad

This article lists the pre-order bonuses leaked for Codename Apollo, the upcoming Destiny 2 expansion in June 2025.

Note: The leaks mentioned here are from the renowned @Bungie_Leaks account on X. Readers should take the information presented in this article with a grain of salt.

All Destiny 2 Apollo pre-order bonuses leaked

Here is a list of all the leaked pre-order bonuses for the Apollo expansion:

New Land Beyond Exotic Sniper

Anisotrophic Ghost Shell

External Sights emblem

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Any pre-order-bonus weapon that came before this was made available a few months before the corresponding expansion's launch. Since Codename Apollo doesn't have an official name or listing yet, there's no way for players to pre-order the expansion as of now.

One of the primary features of No Land Beyond was its iron sight, which made it different from other Sniper Rifles in Destiny 2. However, a specific leaked 3D model from @Bungie_Leaks showcases a small scope hovering over the weapon. That said, it wasn't shown how the end product would look in Codename Apollo.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Players should note that the weapon can still be obtained once the expansion goes live.

All bonuses can be redeemed from the Special Deliveries terminal at the Tower after purchasing the expansion.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's some information on the supposed "New Land Beyond" Exotic Sniper Rifle leaked by Bungie Leaks:

Intrinsic Trait: The Master – Scoring precision hits increases this weapon's damage until the wielder's defeat. (~80% damage buff at x20 stacks, also changes the buff name to "Grandmaster x20")

– Scoring precision hits increases this weapon's damage until the wielder's defeat. (~80% damage buff at x20 stacks, also changes the buff name to "Grandmaster x20") New perk: Bullseye Bolster – Landing a precision hit substantially increases this weapon’s target acquisition, handling, reload speed, and stability for a short duration of time.

As per the leaks, it will be a 72 RPM weapon with a special ammo type and a magazine size of 8.

Ad

Check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback