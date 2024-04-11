Destiny 2 Prismatic subclass details: All supers, Aspects, Grenade abilities, Fragments, and more

The reveal of the new Prismatic subclass took the entire Destiny 2 community by storm. Everyone's been calling it the "lore-accurate Guardian power," and rightfully so. Based on The Final Shape preview, the new subclass will allow everyone to mix and match different abilities of both Light and Darkness subclasses, creating a vast opening for build crafting.

A recent developer insight from Bungie provides additional details on the subclass, including all the abilities that will be available for all classes, alongside a bunch of new Fragments to spice things up.

Disclaimer: Some notes mentioned in this article are based on Bungie's official website.

All Prismatic subclass abilities and supers for all classes in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

The true nature of the Prismatic subclass in Destiny 2 is no stranger to players anymore. With a much-needed communication and gameplay preview from Bungie, it seems that the player base has been revived since yesterday's announcements on the new expansion.

A recent Dev Insight blog post goes into details of the upcoming subclass in The Final Shape, listing every ability and super available for combining.

All Prismatic subclass abilities for Hunters in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Prismatic Hunter screen (Image via Bungie)

Hunters will have the following options in their Prismatic subclass:

Super abilities: Storm's Edge (arc), Golden Gun Marksman (solar), Silence and Squall (stasis), Silkstrike (strand), and Shadowshot Deadfall (Void)

Storm's Edge (arc), Golden Gun Marksman (solar), Silence and Squall (stasis), Silkstrike (strand), and Shadowshot Deadfall (Void) Class abilities: Marksman's Dodge, Gambler's Dodge, Acrobat's Dodge (solar)

Marksman's Dodge, Gambler's Dodge, Acrobat's Dodge (solar) Movement abilities: High Jump, Strafe Jump, Triple Jump, and Blink

High Jump, Strafe Jump, Triple Jump, and Blink Melee abilities: Combination Blow (arc), Knife Trick (solar), Withering Blade (stasis), Threaded Spike (strand), and Snare Bomb (void)

Combination Blow (arc), Knife Trick (solar), Withering Blade (stasis), Threaded Spike (strand), and Snare Bomb (void) Grenade abilities: Arcbolt Grenade (arc), Swarm Grenade (solar), Duskfield Grenade (stasis), Grapple (strand), and Magnetic Grenade (void)

Arcbolt Grenade (arc), Swarm Grenade (solar), Duskfield Grenade (stasis), Grapple (strand), and Magnetic Grenade (void) Aspects: Ascension (arc), Gunpowder Gamble (solar), Winter's Shroud (stasis), Threaded Specter (strand), and Stylish Executioner (void)

All Prismatic subclass abilities for Warlocks in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Prismatic Warlock screen (Image via Bungie)

Warlocks will have the following options in their Prismatic subclass:

Super abilities: Song of Flame (solar), Nova Bomb Cataclysm (void), Storm Trance (arc), Winter's Wrath (stasis), and Needlestorm (strand)

Song of Flame (solar), Nova Bomb Cataclysm (void), Storm Trance (arc), Winter's Wrath (stasis), and Needlestorm (strand) Class abilities: Healing Rift, Empowering Rift, and Phoenix Dive (solar)

Healing Rift, Empowering Rift, and Phoenix Dive (solar) Movement abilities: Burst Glide, Strafe Glide, Controlled Glide, and Blink (void)

Burst Glide, Strafe Glide, Controlled Glide, and Blink (void) Melee abilities: Incinerator Snap (solar), Pocket Singularity (void), Chain Lightning (arc), Penumbral Blast (stasis), Arcane needle (strand)

Incinerator Snap (solar), Pocket Singularity (void), Chain Lightning (arc), Penumbral Blast (stasis), Arcane needle (strand) Grenade abilities: Healing Grenades (solar), Vortex Grenades (void), Storm Grenades (arc), Coldsnap Grenade (stasis), Threadling Grenades (strand)

Healing Grenades (solar), Vortex Grenades (void), Storm Grenades (arc), Coldsnap Grenade (stasis), Threadling Grenades (strand) Aspects: Hellion, Feed the Void (void), Lightning Surge, Bleak Watcher (stasis), and Weaver's Call (strand)

All Prismatic subclass abilities for Titans in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Prismatic Titan screen (Image via Bungie)

Titans will have the following options in their Prismatic subclass:

Super abilities: Twilight Arsenal (void), Thundercrash (arc), Blade Fury (strand), Hammer of Sol (solar), and Glacial Quake (stasis)

Twilight Arsenal (void), Thundercrash (arc), Blade Fury (strand), Hammer of Sol (solar), and Glacial Quake (stasis) Class abilities: Towering Barricade, Rally Barricade, and Thrusters (arc)

Towering Barricade, Rally Barricade, and Thrusters (arc) Movement abilities: High Lift, Strafe Lift, and Catapult Lift

High Lift, Strafe Lift, and Catapult Lift Melee abilities: Shield Throw (void), Thunderclap (arc), Frenzied Blade (strand), Hammer Strike (solar), and Shiver Strike (stasis)

Shield Throw (void), Thunderclap (arc), Frenzied Blade (strand), Hammer Strike (solar), and Shiver Strike (stasis) Grenade abilities: Suppressor Grenade (void), Pulse Grenade (arc), Shackle Grenade (strand), Thermite Grenade (solar), and Glacier Grenade (strand)

Suppressor Grenade (void), Pulse Grenade (arc), Shackle Grenade (strand), Thermite Grenade (solar), and Glacier Grenade (strand) Aspects: Unbreakable, Knockout (arc), Drengr's Lash (strand), Consecration (solar), and Diamond Lance (stasis).

All announced Prismatic subclass Fragments in Destiny 2

Expand Tweet

Here is a list of all upcoming Fragments in the Prismatic subclass:

Facet of Balance: Rapidly defeating targets with Light damage grants melee energy. Rapidly defeating targets with Dark damage grants grenade energy.

Rapidly defeating targets with Light damage grants melee energy. Rapidly defeating targets with Dark damage grants grenade energy. Facet of Bravery: Defeating targets with grenades grants Volatile Rounds to your Void weapons. Defeating targets with powered melee final blows grants Unraveling Rounds to your Strand weapons.

Defeating targets with grenades grants Volatile Rounds to your Void weapons. Defeating targets with powered melee final blows grants Unraveling Rounds to your Strand weapons. Facet of Dawn: Powered melee hits against targets make you Radiant. Powered melee final blows make both you and nearby allies Radiant.

Powered melee hits against targets make you Radiant. Powered melee final blows make both you and nearby allies Radiant. Facet of Defiance: Finishers create a detonation that either Jolts, Scorches, Slows, Severs, or makes targets Volatile, based on the damage type of your equipped super.

Finishers create a detonation that either Jolts, Scorches, Slows, Severs, or makes targets Volatile, based on the damage type of your equipped super. Facet of Dominance: Your Void grenades Weaken, and Arc grenades Jolt targets.

Your Void grenades Weaken, and Arc grenades Jolt targets. Facet of Generosity: Defeating targets while Transcendent creates Orbs of Power for your allies.

Defeating targets while Transcendent creates Orbs of Power for your allies. Facet of Grace: Damaging targets with Kinetic weapons grants you bonus Transcendence energy. Defeating targets with your super grants you and nearby allies bonus Transcendence energy.

Damaging targets with Kinetic weapons grants you bonus Transcendence energy. Defeating targets with your super grants you and nearby allies bonus Transcendence energy. Facet of Hope: While you have an elemental buff, your class ability regenerates more quickly.

While you have an elemental buff, your class ability regenerates more quickly. Facet of Justice: While Transcendent, your ability final blows explode.

While Transcendent, your ability final blows explode. Facet of Protection: While surrounded by enemies, you are more resistant to incoming damage.

While surrounded by enemies, you are more resistant to incoming damage. Facet of Purpose: Picking up an Orb of Power grants either Amplified, Restoration, Frost Armor, Woven Mail, or Overshield, based on the damage type of your equipped super.

Picking up an Orb of Power grants either Amplified, Restoration, Frost Armor, Woven Mail, or Overshield, based on the damage type of your equipped super. Facet of Ruin: This increases the size and damage of the burst when you shatter a Stasis Crystal or Frozen target and increases the size of Solar Ignitions.

These are just a few Fragments in Destiny 2 The Final Shape. Additionally, Bungie has confirmed that players will get all 21 Fragments on Day 1 of the expansion.

Check out other guides on this game from Sportskeeda: