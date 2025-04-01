  • home icon
  • Destiny 2 Update 8.2.5.3 full patch: Redrix's Estoc nerf, Closing Time perk changes, and more

Destiny 2 Update 8.2.5.3 full patch: Redrix's Estoc nerf, Closing Time perk changes, and more

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Apr 01, 2025 23:28 IST
Destiny 2 slab in Eris
Destiny 2 slab in Eris' flat (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2 Heresy Act III is finally live with the recent weekly reset of April 1, 2025. Much like the previous editions of the Episode, players will get new content for the next few months. This includes a mini-expansion, new missions, and Artifact perks. However, one of the primary alterations comes in the form of sandbox changes, listed below with Update 8.2.5.3.

This article lists every patch note related to the launch of Heresy Act III.

Note: The patch notes mentioned here are based on Bungie's official website.

Full patch notes for Destiny 2 Update 8.2.5.3

1) Activities

Court of Blades in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)
Court of Blades in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Seasonal

Court of Blades

  • Fixed a potential soft-lock that could occur when defeating Shards of Hesrak too quickly after they appear.
  • Removed Dire Taken Captains from the randomized fodder selection due to their excessive burst damage on Expert difficulty.
  • See you never.

Crucible

Game Modes

  • Lockdown
  • Fixed an issue where the winning team could instantly win by allowing the losing team to capture all the zones.

2) Gameplay and Investment

Weapons

Archetypes

Redrix&#039;s Estoc (Image via Bungie)
Redrix's Estoc (Image via Bungie)

Pulse Rifles

  • Redrix's Estoc: Reduced stats to bring it down a notch.
  • Range - 54 to 46.
  • Handling - 74 to 69.
  • Aim Assist - 82 to 80.

Machine Guns

  • General
  • Decreased the amount gained from Heavy Ammo crates in PvP.
  • When the magazine size is 80 or less, you should get 22 bullets.

Auto Rifles

  • Support Frame
  • Fixed hit detection against damageable non-combatants, such as the urns in the Nether.

Rocket Assisted Sidearms

  • Fixed an issue where detonations ignored certain object types, such as ammo.
  • Shoot to loot will now work properly on them.
Exotic Weapons

Thorn Hand Cannon in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)
Thorn Hand Cannon in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Thorn

  • Fixed an issue where the Soul Devourer buff appeared onscreen while the weapon was stowed.

Microcosm

  • Fixed an issue where Microcosm could not stun Overload champions when the Overload Trace Rifle artifact perk was active.

Weapon perks

Willing Vesel Origin Trait

  • Fixed the "Willing Vessel" origin trait not gaining stacks when Support Frame Autos restore health to allies.

Lone Wolf

  • Aim Assist when near allies decreased from 10 to 5.
  • Aim Assist when away from allies decreased from 20 to 10.
  • Airborne Effectiveness when near allies increased from 10 to 15.
  • Airborne Effectiveness when away from allies increased from 20 to 30.
Closing Time

  • All bonuses are reduced by 50% on Special weapons.
  • Primary and Heavy weapons retain the original effect.

Weapon mods

  • Power of Ambition
  • Fixed an issue that allowed Swords with the Power of Ambition mod and the Relentless Strikes perk together to gain infinite ammo.

