Destiny 2 weekly reset (April 29 to May 6): Final reset before event, Iron Banner, Heist Battleground Mars, and more

The upcoming Destiny 2 weekly reset of April 29 will be the final seasonal reset before Rite of the Nine. Once the latter launches, players will still have all the content from the Episode. However, all eyes will still be on the event, as there's hardly anything left to do seasonally. Hence, it is recommended for players to take this reset a bit seriously and grind out powerful weapons before the major event comes along.

Ad

This article lists everything coming with the April 29 weekly reset in Destiny 2.

Every upcoming content in Destiny 2 weekly reset (April 29 to May 6)

Here is a summary of all the content coming with the April 29 reset:

Iron Banner returns.

Heist Battleground Mars Nightfall.

Plug One 1 Fusion Rifle as a Nightfall reward.

Last Wish, Vow of the Disciple, Vesper's Host, and Duality in the pinnacle rotator.

NODE OVRRD AVALON as an Exotic mission.

Scatterhorn and Praefectus armor in Dares of Eternity.

Cimmerian Garrison Ascendant Challenge.

Ad

Trending

1) Heist Battlegrounds Mars Nightfall

Heist Battlegrounds Mars in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Heist Battleground Mars Nightfall will be active between April 29 and May 6. Here are the modifiers:

Ad

Power level: 2040.

Extinguish: Fireteam is sent to Orbit when wiped.

Shielded foes.

Arc Surge for increased outgoing Arc damage.

Strand Surge for increased outgoing Void damage.

Solar Threat for increased incoming Void damage.

Fire Pit for enemy Acolytes to spawn fire pools at their feet when defeated.

Barrier and Unstoppable Champions.

Disabled Radar.

The Plug One Arc Fusion Rifle will be the featured weapon in Heist Battleground Mars. The Adept version will drop from the Grandmaster, while the normal version will drop from other difficulties.

Ad

2) Last Wish, Vow of the Disciple, Vesper's Host, and Duality

Last Wish and Vow of the Disciple are two Raids featuring between April 29 and May 6 in the pinnacle rotator. During this time, the Exotics from both these Raids will become farmable. Vow of the Disciple has a Master version that drops Adept weapons.

Vesper's Host Dungeon in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Regarding Dungeons, both Vesper's Host and Duality have Master versions for the Artifice armor pieces. However, note that Vesper's Host does not drop the Icebreaker after the first attempt in a character. This aspect of the loot from the Dungeon has been confirmed to be bugged.

Ad

Players can instead run one encounter multiple times for Artifice armor.

3) NODE OVRRD AVALON

NODE OVRRD AVALON Exotic mission will be in the Exotic mission rotation from April 29 to May 6. Players can farm the Vexcalibur Exotic Glaive from this mission.

4) Iron Banner returns

Iron Banner returns with the April 29 reset. This means that players will have another source for Pinnacle gear pieces, alongside some exclusive gears that cater to both PvP and PvE. One of the most popular weapons, Tinasha's Mastery Stasis Rocket Sidearm, is from the Iron Banner.

Ad

Bungie also recommends players to hoard Iron Engrams, as the Rite of the Nine update is scheduled to bring in three new weapons in the Iron Banner.

Readers can refer to our complete list of Week 13 seasonal challenges for the weekly objectives.

Check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2, and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on digital illustrations and motion graphic designing. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More