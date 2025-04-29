Diablo 4 Season 8: Best Minion Necromancer build guide

There’s no Diablo 4 build I love more than Minion Necromancer, and Season 8 is going to keep that trend alive. There are a few solid leveling builds, but none that are as mindless and satisfying as Minions. You let your undead allies run amok while you sling curses onto the ground. Your allies will do all the work while you watch anime or read subreddits about how your favorite endgame build or fighting game character is now worthless in the latest update.

You can easily shift this build into a variety of options, like the Bone Spear Necromancer or Blood Wave Necromancer, though both do have pretty serious Unique requirements to get them moving. If you want to know what you need and how it all works, we’ve got you covered.

How does a Minion Necromancer build work in Diablo 4 Season 8?

Minion Necromancer might be the easiest build you could possibly play in Diablo 4 Season 8. You apply your Curses/Utility skills like Iron Maiden, Bone Prison, or Corpse Tendrils to the ground, and let your allies do the work.

It's nice to have friends who always come back to life (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When Corpses pile up, start Corpse Exploding them! You’ll change your basic attack/essence builder as your play evolves and you gain more levels, but the gameplay won’t change.

Use these skills as necessary, and watch as your allies pound the forces of evil into dust. Eventually, you’re going to get Aspect of the Cursed Aura, and you won’t have to cast Decrepify or Iron Maiden anymore. That will do it for you — even less work than before!

Core Skills and Talent Points for Diablo 4 Season 8 Necromancer

At first, you’ll use Blood Surge to deal damage as a Minion Necromancer in Diablo 4 Season 8, and Reap to get your Essence back. Later on, Iron Maiden will be your Essence restoration, and finally, Bone Prison. A bit later in the build, you’ll swap Blood Surge with Blight.

Core Skills to use

Blight

Corpse Explosion

Iron Maiden (Early) Bone Prison (Once available)

Summon Skeletons

Summon Golem

Blood Mist

There’s something important to note in your talent points as a Minion Necromancer in Diablo 4 Season 8. When you hit level 20, respec Blood Surge points into Blight (Enhanced, Supernatural). By now, your minions are going to be more useful, and combining Blight damage with minions is going to be great.

Point Order Skill 1 Reap 2 Enhanced Reap 3 Blood Surge 4 Enhanced Blood Surge 5 Supernatural Blood Surge 6 Blood Surge 7 Skeletal Warrior Mastery 8 Skeletal Warrior Mastery 9 Skeletal Warrior Mastery 10 Blood Surge 11 Blood Surge 12 Iron Maiden 13 Enhanced Iron Maiden 14 Bone Prison 15 Enhanced Bone Prison 16 Ghastly Bone Prison 17 Corpse Tendrils 18 Skeletal Mage Mastery 19 Skeletal Mage Mastery 20 Skeletal Mage Mastery 21 Blood Mist 22 Blight 23 Hewed Flesh 24 Golem Mastery 25 Golem Mastery 26 Golem Mastery 27 Inspiring Leader 28 Hellbent Commander 29 Hellbent Commander 30 Hellbent Commander 31 Death's Approach 32 Death's Approach 33 Death's Approach 34 Kalan's Edict 35 Coalesced Blood 36 Coalesced Blood 37 Coalesced Blood 38 Death's Embrace 39 Death's Embrace 40 Death's Embrace 41 Hewed Flesh 42 Hewed Flesh 43 Enhanced Blood Mist 44 Ghastly Blood Mist 45 Amplify Damage 46 Amplify Damage 47 Amplify Damage 48 Enhanced Corpse Tendrils 49 Titan's Fall 50 Titan's Fall 51 Titan's Fall 52 Necrotic Carapace 53 Necrotic Carapace 54 Spiked Armor 55 Spiked Armor 56 Spiked Armor 57 Abhorrent Iron Maiden 58 Decrepify 59 Enhanced CDecrepify 60 Abhorrent Decrepify 61 Inspiring Leader 62 Inspiring Leader 63 Grim Harvest 64 Fueled by Death 65 Fueled by Death 66 Fueled by Death 67 Blighted Corpse Tendrils 68 Reaper's Pursuit 69 Gloom 70 Gloom 71 Gloom

When it comes to the Book of the Dead, I am often torn between Skeletal Reapers for the extra corpses, but Defenders (Choice #2) does keep you safer. They almost never die and still deal moderate damage. Then you pair that with Shadow Mages and Iron Golem, and you are safe to head into the world with your undead army.

Book of the Dead choices

Skeletons: Defenders (Choice #2)

Mages: Shadow (Choice #1)

Golem: Iron (Choice #2)

Ideal Boss Powers for Minion Necromancer in Diablo 4 Season 8

Truthfully, I don’t think the boss powers matter too much while leveling a Minion Necromancer in Diablo 4 Season 8. There are some amazing boss powers out there, but I don’t think you should focus on trying to get powerful Ladder Boss picks. Instead, make the best out of what you can find. There are a few I recommend you look out for, though:

Beastmaster’s Training

Hatred’s Embrace’s Haste

Sinerat’s Flames

Mercenary Picks for Minion Necromancer in Diablo 4 Season 8

Raheir is always going to be my favorite Mercenary (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Raheir remains the king of the Mercenaries in Diablo 4 Season 8. I would probably use Varyana as a reinforcement for her Ancient Harpoons or Bloodthirst, but I think Raheir’s inherent tankiness is going to be a serious boon. I choose the following powers:

Ground Slam

Raheir’s Aegis

Bastion

Inspiration

Important Legendary Aspects and Runewords for gear as a Minion Necromancer build

Cursed Aura's one of my favorite Aspects, and it's incredibly useful in this build to boot (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

A major downside to the good Minion Necromancer Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4 Season 8 is that almost all of them come from Random Gear. You’re just going to have to break down gear until you have what you need. That is, except for Aspect of Renanimation and Aspect of Grasping Veins. The former is found in Scosglen’s Aldurwood, and the latter is in Kehjistan’s Corrupted Grotto. Everything else listed below, you’re just going to have to grind out.

Aspect of the Cursed Aura: Inflicts Decrepify and Iron Maiden on enemies who touch your dark aura. Curses inflicted this way spread to surrounding targets every x seconds and last 4 seconds outside the aura.

Inflicts Decrepify and Iron Maiden on enemies who touch your dark aura. Curses inflicted this way spread to surrounding targets every x seconds and last 4 seconds outside the aura. Aspect of Frenzied Dead: Each time a Minion damages an enemy, they gain Attack Speed for 3 seconds, up to X%.

Each time a Minion damages an enemy, they gain Attack Speed for 3 seconds, up to X%. Aspect of the Great Feast: Gain x% Summoning damage, but each active Minion drains 1 Essence from you per second (only pick if you have Essence per Second on your gear)

Gain x% Summoning damage, but each active Minion drains 1 Essence from you per second (only pick if you have Essence per Second on your gear) Aspect of Hardened Bones: You and your Minions gain 10-30% increased Damage Reduction

You and your Minions gain 10-30% increased Damage Reduction Aspect of Occult Dominion: Your maximum number of Skeletal Warriors/Mages goes up by 2.

Your maximum number of Skeletal Warriors/Mages goes up by 2. Aspect of Reanimation: Your Minions gain increased damage while alive, up to x% after 10 seconds.

I don’t think Rune Combos are going to be as important either in Diablo 4 Season 8’s Minion Necromancer, since you’re just leveling up. That said, there are a few combos you could put together. Nagu+Gar gives you Offering for having summons, and then converts that into Critical Strike. You could also try Tam+Lum to give you Primary Resource after casting a non-Channeled Core Skill.

Frankly, you're going to be swapping gear incredibly frequently. There are no required Uniques, but there are plenty of amazing Uniques you could stumble into as a Minion Necromancer. Ring of the Sacrilegous Soul is amazing, as is the Ring of Mendeln. They aren't necessary, but they sure are handy when it comes to automating more of your build. Though, when it comes to affixes and Tempering, here are a few of the most important options:

Life

+ Ranks to Minion Masteries

Essence Per Second

Armor

All Resistances

Attack Speed

Damage to Cursed Enemies

Summoning Damage

Corpse Tendril Size

Skeletal Priest Effect Duration

Golem Active Cooldown Reduction

