  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • Diablo 4 Season 8: Best Minion Necromancer build guide

Diablo 4 Season 8: Best Minion Necromancer build guide

By Jason Parker
Modified Apr 29, 2025 17:00 IST
Diablo 4 Minion Necromancer Season 8
If you're going to level a Necromancer in Diablo 4 Season 8, why not take the easiest route, and go Minion? (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There’s no Diablo 4 build I love more than Minion Necromancer, and Season 8 is going to keep that trend alive. There are a few solid leveling builds, but none that are as mindless and satisfying as Minions. You let your undead allies run amok while you sling curses onto the ground. Your allies will do all the work while you watch anime or read subreddits about how your favorite endgame build or fighting game character is now worthless in the latest update.

Ad

You can easily shift this build into a variety of options, like the Bone Spear Necromancer or Blood Wave Necromancer, though both do have pretty serious Unique requirements to get them moving. If you want to know what you need and how it all works, we’ve got you covered.

How does a Minion Necromancer build work in Diablo 4 Season 8?

Minion Necromancer might be the easiest build you could possibly play in Diablo 4 Season 8. You apply your Curses/Utility skills like Iron Maiden, Bone Prison, or Corpse Tendrils to the ground, and let your allies do the work.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
It&#039;s nice to have friends who always come back to life (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
It's nice to have friends who always come back to life (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When Corpses pile up, start Corpse Exploding them! You’ll change your basic attack/essence builder as your play evolves and you gain more levels, but the gameplay won’t change.

Ad

Use these skills as necessary, and watch as your allies pound the forces of evil into dust. Eventually, you’re going to get Aspect of the Cursed Aura, and you won’t have to cast Decrepify or Iron Maiden anymore. That will do it for you — even less work than before!

Core Skills and Talent Points for Diablo 4 Season 8 Necromancer

At first, you’ll use Blood Surge to deal damage as a Minion Necromancer in Diablo 4 Season 8, and Reap to get your Essence back. Later on, Iron Maiden will be your Essence restoration, and finally, Bone Prison. A bit later in the build, you’ll swap Blood Surge with Blight.

Ad

Core Skills to use

  • Blight
  • Corpse Explosion
  • Iron Maiden (Early) Bone Prison (Once available)
  • Summon Skeletons
  • Summon Golem
  • Blood Mist

There’s something important to note in your talent points as a Minion Necromancer in Diablo 4 Season 8. When you hit level 20, respec Blood Surge points into Blight (Enhanced, Supernatural). By now, your minions are going to be more useful, and combining Blight damage with minions is going to be great.

Point OrderSkill
1Reap
2Enhanced Reap
3Blood Surge
4Enhanced Blood Surge
5Supernatural Blood Surge
6Blood Surge
7Skeletal Warrior Mastery
8Skeletal Warrior Mastery
9Skeletal Warrior Mastery
10Blood Surge
11Blood Surge
12Iron Maiden
13Enhanced Iron Maiden
14Bone Prison
15Enhanced Bone Prison
16Ghastly Bone Prison
17Corpse Tendrils
18Skeletal Mage Mastery
19Skeletal Mage Mastery
20Skeletal Mage Mastery
21Blood Mist
22Blight
23Hewed Flesh
24Golem Mastery
25Golem Mastery
26Golem Mastery
27Inspiring Leader
28Hellbent Commander
29Hellbent Commander
30Hellbent Commander
31Death's Approach
32Death's Approach
33Death's Approach
34Kalan's Edict
35Coalesced Blood
36Coalesced Blood
37Coalesced Blood
38Death's Embrace
39Death's Embrace
40Death's Embrace
41Hewed Flesh
42Hewed Flesh
43Enhanced Blood Mist
44Ghastly Blood Mist
45Amplify Damage
46Amplify Damage
47Amplify Damage
48Enhanced Corpse Tendrils
49Titan's Fall
50Titan's Fall
51Titan's Fall
52Necrotic Carapace
53Necrotic Carapace
54Spiked Armor
55Spiked Armor
56Spiked Armor
57Abhorrent Iron Maiden
58Decrepify
59Enhanced CDecrepify
60Abhorrent Decrepify
61Inspiring Leader
62Inspiring Leader
63Grim Harvest
64Fueled by Death
65Fueled by Death
66Fueled by Death
67Blighted Corpse Tendrils
68Reaper's Pursuit
69Gloom
70Gloom
71Gloom
Ad

When it comes to the Book of the Dead, I am often torn between Skeletal Reapers for the extra corpses, but Defenders (Choice #2) does keep you safer. They almost never die and still deal moderate damage. Then you pair that with Shadow Mages and Iron Golem, and you are safe to head into the world with your undead army.

Book of the Dead choices

  • Skeletons: Defenders (Choice #2)
  • Mages: Shadow (Choice #1)
  • Golem: Iron (Choice #2)
Ad

Ideal Boss Powers for Minion Necromancer in Diablo 4 Season 8

Truthfully, I don’t think the boss powers matter too much while leveling a Minion Necromancer in Diablo 4 Season 8. There are some amazing boss powers out there, but I don’t think you should focus on trying to get powerful Ladder Boss picks. Instead, make the best out of what you can find. There are a few I recommend you look out for, though:

Ad
  • Beastmaster’s Training
  • Hatred’s Embrace’s Haste
  • Sinerat’s Flames

Mercenary Picks for Minion Necromancer in Diablo 4 Season 8

Raheir is always going to be my favorite Mercenary (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Raheir is always going to be my favorite Mercenary (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Raheir remains the king of the Mercenaries in Diablo 4 Season 8. I would probably use Varyana as a reinforcement for her Ancient Harpoons or Bloodthirst, but I think Raheir’s inherent tankiness is going to be a serious boon. I choose the following powers:

Ad
  • Ground Slam
  • Raheir’s Aegis
  • Bastion
  • Inspiration

Important Legendary Aspects and Runewords for gear as a Minion Necromancer build

Cursed Aura&#039;s one of my favorite Aspects, and it&#039;s incredibly useful in this build to boot (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Cursed Aura's one of my favorite Aspects, and it's incredibly useful in this build to boot (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

A major downside to the good Minion Necromancer Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4 Season 8 is that almost all of them come from Random Gear. You’re just going to have to break down gear until you have what you need. That is, except for Aspect of Renanimation and Aspect of Grasping Veins. The former is found in Scosglen’s Aldurwood, and the latter is in Kehjistan’s Corrupted Grotto. Everything else listed below, you’re just going to have to grind out.

Ad
  • Aspect of the Cursed Aura: Inflicts Decrepify and Iron Maiden on enemies who touch your dark aura. Curses inflicted this way spread to surrounding targets every x seconds and last 4 seconds outside the aura.
  • Aspect of Frenzied Dead: Each time a Minion damages an enemy, they gain Attack Speed for 3 seconds, up to X%.
  • Aspect of the Great Feast: Gain x% Summoning damage, but each active Minion drains 1 Essence from you per second (only pick if you have Essence per Second on your gear)
  • Aspect of Hardened Bones: You and your Minions gain 10-30% increased Damage Reduction
  • Aspect of Occult Dominion: Your maximum number of Skeletal Warriors/Mages goes up by 2.
  • Aspect of Reanimation: Your Minions gain increased damage while alive, up to x% after 10 seconds.
Ad

I don’t think Rune Combos are going to be as important either in Diablo 4 Season 8’s Minion Necromancer, since you’re just leveling up. That said, there are a few combos you could put together. Nagu+Gar gives you Offering for having summons, and then converts that into Critical Strike. You could also try Tam+Lum to give you Primary Resource after casting a non-Channeled Core Skill.

Frankly, you're going to be swapping gear incredibly frequently. There are no required Uniques, but there are plenty of amazing Uniques you could stumble into as a Minion Necromancer. Ring of the Sacrilegous Soul is amazing, as is the Ring of Mendeln. They aren't necessary, but they sure are handy when it comes to automating more of your build. Though, when it comes to affixes and Tempering, here are a few of the most important options:

Ad
  • Life
  • + Ranks to Minion Masteries
  • Essence Per Second
  • Armor
  • All Resistances
  • Attack Speed
  • Damage to Cursed Enemies
  • Summoning Damage
  • Corpse Tendril Size
  • Skeletal Priest Effect Duration
  • Golem Active Cooldown Reduction

Check out our other Diablo 4 guides and features

About the author
Jason Parker

Jason Parker

Twitter icon

Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.

Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.

Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.

A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Jason Parker
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications