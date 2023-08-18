5 hardest bosses in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is a unique rendition of the beloved magical franchise with a vibrant art style that is welcoming to both newcomers and fans. The game presents a robust narrative apart from offering myriad thematic gameplay mechanics. It is a card game at the core, and the various cards you can collect can be used in battles against enemies.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened does not shy away from pitting you against formidable bosses. Each of them has unique attack patterns and requires you to use the right set of cards to win. While some bosses may be easier to tackle, there are a bunch of them who can pose a grave challenge.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

Dark Wizard and four other tough bosses in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

1) Dark Wizard

Dark Wizard can use chess pieces in combat (Image via Harry Potter Magic Awakened)

Dark Wizard is one of the challenging adversaries in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, and the major reason for its difficulty is the chess pieces that it can summon in a fight. The wizard himself is powerful and can be tough to tackle as well.

Additionally, there are multiple phases in this boss fight that require players to switch up their tactics. In the later stage, you will need to look out for red grids that can deal significant damage.

Dark Wizard can also resort to ice attacks that can freeze you and your allies. This makes it imperative to deal with minions and the boss simultaneously rather than focusing on one foe. You can refer to this guide for the best Forbidden Forest decks.

2) Demiguise

Demiguise has aggressive attack patterns (Image via Harry Potter Magic Awakened)

Demiguise possesses many ferocious attack patterns and can aggressively use slash attacks. You must be on guard to dodge its special move wherein circular patterns appear on the battlefield.

The patterns erupt into a small blast that can deal a lot of damage if you get in touch with it. It is wise to navigate towards the edge of the battlefield to avoid taking damage from this special attack.

You must opt for defensive cards like Protego Totalum, which trigger a shield. This is potent enough to fend off some amount of damage. You can delve into this list for the five best Legendary cards in this title.

3) Voldemort

Players get to play as Dumbledore to defeat Voldemort (Image via Harry Potter Magic Awakened)

This game comprises many callbacks to iconic characters from the franchise, including Harry Potter’s arch-nemesis Voldemort. Technically, the fight with him is a tutorial of sorts that introduces you to some of the key gameplay mechanics. However, the fight is tough and requires you to follow instructions to complete the mission.

You are given control of Dumbledore and are expected to unleash various spells to fend off Voldemort's relentless attacks. He summons many minions throughout the battle and frequently uses the Avada Kedavra spell. Despite being a tutorial, this can be a time-consuming battle, especially due to the overwhelming number of minions. You can check out this card tier list for August 2023.

4) Dementor

Dementor can summon minions (Image via Harry Potter Magic Awakened)

Dementor can be a threatening boss owing to its ability to summon minions and its strong attack patterns. You need to make note of its movements before charging into battle.

It can also spawn whirlpools on the ground that can deal a lot of damage if you are not cautious of your positioning. Additionally, its minions can execute a rush attack which can be preempted by an orange path that is formed just before it is triggered.

While one can definitely deal with minions, it is wise to avoid them and focus on attacking the Dementor. You can benefit from this list of the five best offensive spells to acquire in this title.

5) Yeti

Players must attack it from a distance (Image via Harry Potter Magic Awakened)

Yeti may not have a vast variety of attack patterns in its arsenal and may appear simple to tackle at first glance. However, it can easily overwhelm you if you choose to engage it in close quarters.

Its slam attack has the potential to deplete a large chunk of your health. Additionally, it can unleash a barrage of swings with its arms that can further deteriorate health.

The best way to beat this boss is by resorting to long-range spells and keeping a safe distance from it at all times during the battle. It will also benefit you to dodge the snowballs that can emerge throughout the fight.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened offers various categories of cards that you can use to gain an edge in battles. Avid fans can refer to this article highlighting the five best companion cards to use.