Hollow Words updated god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Hollow Words is one of the re-issued weapons brought back with Destiny 2 Heresy. This Arc Fusion Rifle is perfect for the current sandbox, as the artifact perks and the new character Aspects cater to the element. However, there seem to be a few complaints surrounding the Hollow Words, as the Fusion Rifle lacks some key perks that would have synergized well together.

Regardless, Hollow Words can still be a solid addition to any build, as it can easily fill in multiple roles for any activity. Below are the best perks for Hollow Words in PvE and PvP.

Hollow Words PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Hollow Words PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of a few perks recommended on the Hollow Words for PvE:

Hammer-Forged Rifling for increased Range on the weapon.

for increased Range on the weapon. Enhanced Battery for increased magazine size.

for increased magazine size. Lead from Gold from gaining special ammo upon picking up Heavy ammo bricks.

from gaining special ammo upon picking up Heavy ammo bricks. Rolling Storm for getting Bolt Charges with kills. The amount of Bolt Charge increases with kills under Amplified buff.

Vorpal Weapon can be a decent alternative in the fourth column, alongside Feeding Frenzy, for increased reload speed. While Hollow Words lack some ideal Arc perks, such as Voltshot, Jolting Feedback, and Eddy Current, it more than makes up with its old-school combinations that stood the test of time for all these years.

Hollow Words PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Hollow Words PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here are a few perks recommended on the Hollow Words for PvP:

Smallbore for increased Stability and Range.

for increased Stability and Range. Accelerated Coils for reduced Charge Time.

for reduced Charge Time. Steady Hands for increased Handling of all weapons after kills.

for increased Handling of all weapons after kills. Rampage for increased damage with kills.

You can replace Steady Hands with any perk in the third column, as none will make any significant difference. However, in the fourth column, there are other options such as Vorpal Weapon and Successful Warmup, both of which are recommended.

How to get Hollow Words in Destiny 2

Hollow Words drops from the Taken Altar in Eris' Falt or at the end of Court of Blades. You must exchange Metastasized Essentia for Essence of Desire and one of the re-issued weapons. However, a perfect way to target-farm is via the Tome of Want.

