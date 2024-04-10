How to change Bungie display name in Destiny 2

Bungie names in Destiny 2 are auto-created when players first log in to the game. However, you are allowed to choose your Bungie name by changing your platform name before you log in to the title for the first time. While players are allowed to change names, numeric IDs cannot be changed.

Although the process of changing the display name to Destiny 2 is quite simple, only a few know about it. This article explains how you can change your Bungie display name in Destiny 2.

Changing Bungie display name in Destiny 2

You can change your name by going to profile setting and identity setting (Image via Bungie)

There are some things you must not do while changing your display name. Bungie has a character filtration and offensive term moderation system that the names go through before they appear on your profile. Any name that cannot be displayed inside the game is against Bungie's policy, and anything that cannot be typed in the virtual search box of the console gets discarded by the character filtration and offensive term moderation system.

You must also note that if the auto-created name is found offensive by the filtration process or is left empty, it will change to "Guardian" followed by random numbers afterward. That said, here's how you can change your Bungie Name.

Log in to Bungie.net with a platform account Go to the profile settings Select Identity Settings Update the Bungie Name Press "Save"

You must carefully select the name, as only one name change chance is available per player.

Certain things can be done before changing the name, and some are not recommended as they can cause issues. For instance, typing in Unicode characters, alternate keyboard characters, or emojis is not recommended. Using them may result in unexpected issues, such as being unable to be located when using Search, as they can be difficult to type using consoles. They can also cause issues in the game while displaying.

You must also refrain from using blank characters, unicode characters outside game-supported languages, emojis, and punctuation outside game-supported languages when changing your Bungie display name in Destiny 2.

If the chosen name violates Bungie's policies or their code of conduct, the name will be changed to "Guardian" with a string of random numbers afterward. Using an offensive name can even result in an in-game ban. Here are some of the policies that you must remember before changing the name.

Mentioning Bungie, BNG, etc., in the display name or impersonation of a Bungie employee.

Anything that discloses your personal identifying information, such as first and last names, email addresses, phone numbers, etc.

Hate speech

Implicit or explicit sexual terms

Website addresses

Profanity

