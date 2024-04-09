Destiny 2 Into the Light start time: When does it go live?

Destiny 2 Into the Light start time is around the same as a regular weekly reset of the game. Players will see the arrival of one of the most exciting updates since the launch of Lightfall in 2023. Into the Light promises to bring back fan-favorite weapons, Exotic missions, a new game mode, a few miscellaneous changes, and a significant update to the sandbox.

This article will provide an idea of the start time for Into the Light across all major regions. Bungie also has a livestream scheduled 30 minutes before the update, where they will showcase gameplay on The Final Shape for the first time since its delay. Based on server time, Into the Light will go live at 10 am PT UTC -7.

Destiny 2 Into the Light start time, dates, countdown, and more

Destiny 2 Into the Light can be easily considered to be on par with the 30th Anniversary update in terms of content. Both are bridges formed to keep the community busy during the dry period of the game, caused due to a major expansion delay. Much like any reset, the Into the Light will arrive alongside other weekly updates in the game, and the sandbox update 7.3.6.

Expand Tweet

Here is a list of all airing times across major regions:

United States: 10 am PT (April 9)

10 am PT (April 9) India: 10:30 pm IST (April 9)

10:30 pm IST (April 9) China: 1 am local time (April 10)

1 am local time (April 10) UK: 5 pm BST (April 9)

5 pm BST (April 9) Australia: 4 a.m. local time (April 10)

4 a.m. local time (April 10) Brazil: 2 p.m. local time (April 9)

Bungie is also holding downtime maintenance for 4 hours and 15 minutes. The following list should provide details of the downtime across all regions:

United States: 5:45 am to 10 am PT

5:45 am to 10 am PT India: 6:15 pm to 10:30 pm IST.

6:15 pm to 10:30 pm IST. China: 8:45 pm to 1 am local time.

8:45 pm to 1 am local time. UK: 12:45 pm to 5 pm BST.

12:45 pm to 5 pm BST. Australia: 11:45 a.m. to 4 a.m. local time.

11:45 a.m. to 4 a.m. local time. Brazil: 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time.

Expand Tweet

Here is a countdown that will further help readers keep track of the starting time of Into the Light:

Destiny 2 Into the Light's weekly reset will bring in the following list of content:

Into the Light launches

Birthplace of the Vile Nightfall

Rift and Showdown in Crucible rotators

King's Fall and Grasp of Avarice in Raid and Dungeon rotator

Presage and Whisper in Exotic mission rotator

Bonus Gambit ranks

Readers interested in reading the official patch notes for 7.3.6 should keep an eye on Bungie's official website.

Check out other guides on this game from Sportskeeda:

5 best Rocket Launchers for PvE || Weekly reset || This week at Xur || Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall calendar || Server status || PvP build tier list || PvE build tier list || Everything to expect from Destiny 2 in 2024 || All Into the Light weapons and perks || All free emblem codes