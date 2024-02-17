How to complete High Seas Heist in Skull and Bones? Walkthrough explored

High Seas Heist in Skull and Bones is one of the main story missions and one that very much feels ripped out of a pirate book or film. You can take on this mission after completing Broken Ground; it comes later in the list of main contracts for Scurlock, and it’s picked up at Sainte-Anne. If you know where to go and what to do, it’s a much easier mission, so we’re here to help you succeed as a dangerous buccaneer.

Your goal during High Seas Heist in Skull and Bones is to sail to where the Royal Louis’ location is rumored to be. You’ll also need to best it in battle and seize its cargo. From there, you’ll go and dig up some treasure, and that will wrap up the mission. Here’s what you need to know if you want to complete this mission for Scurlock.

Completing High Seas Heist in Skull and Bones step-by-step

1) Finding and eliminating the Royal Louis

Sail to your quest marker, but get ready for battle (Image via Ubisoft)

When ready to begin the High Seas Heist in Skull and Bones, sail west of the Island of the Moon. It’s easy to spot on your map, so head there as soon as you’re ready. It’s recommended you have a decent ship since the Royal Louis is a level 4 ship. If you aren’t quick enough when dealing with it, it will flee around the island and call for reinforcements.

Bring the ship that deals the most possible DPS, and sail towards the Royal Louis for this step of High Seas Heist in Skull and Bones. Ideally, you must defeat it before it has a chance to retreat. Sink the ship and gather up the loot.

This will also give you Caradec’s Bounty, which is a map. You can find it in your cargo. It will give you clues to where the rest of the loot is located: at the Royal Burial Ground. You’ll find this on the Red Isle - if you’ve already been there, getting to the location will be incredibly simple. One of the ships you can unlock, the Lancer, is found in the Red Isles region.

2) Location of the Buried Treasure

Look for the flag and the marked rock. It's near where you dock (Image via Ubisoft)

The location of the buried treasure for High Seas Heist in Skull and Bones can be frustrating unless you know what to look for. While you have a treasure map, it won't be easy to solve. Many players have found themselves incredibly frustrated by the clues, but that’s what we’re here to help you do.

Upon disembarking on the Royal Burial Ground, run forward immediately, and then hang a left to run underneath a set of rocky outcroppings. From there, take a right, and you’ll see a flag and a rock with some tally marks. That’s where you dig up the treasure chest. After that, head back to Sainte-Anne via the fast travel system, and you’ll claim the following rewards from John Scurlock:

520 Infamy

1,320 Silver

Bombard I Blueprint

Bombard I

Scurlock’s Prince

Fleur De Lis

