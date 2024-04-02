How to complete The Path Infernal event in Final Fantasy 14 x FF16 collaboration

The Final Fantasy 14 x FF16 event - The Path Infernal - is finally here, and if you’re at least level 50, and have completed the main story of A Realm Reborn, you can take part in this quest. It’s worth it for anyone who was a fan of the Final Fantasy 16 PS5 game, as you can unlock some truly incredible rewards. This event has three quests, and won’t take more than an hour to complete at the most.

There is one boss fight at the end, and we’ll give you some brief tips on how to overcome it. If you want to pick up a great set of cosmetics, and more, here’s everything you need to do for the Final Fantasy 14 x FF16 event: The Path Infernal.

Starting the Final Fantasy 14 x FF16 event: A Land of Fire

Next stop: The Burning Wall (Image via Square Enix)

Once you’re level 50 and have completed “The Ultimate Weapon” quest, you can begin the Final Fantasy 14 x FF16 event. When you’re prepared, head to Ul’dah - Steps of Nald (X: 8.8, y: 9.8), and speak to the Neophyte Adventurer. You’ll learn about a mysterious event that’s happened in the world.

You’ll be given the option to guess where it took place. The answer is The Burning Wall, but if you get it wrong, you still get interesting choices. Ultimately, you need to fly to The Burning Wall and interact with your nearby quest objective. You’ll have a vantage point here to interact with. If you can’t see it (due to players), press the “0” on your numpad to target and interact with it.

Zoom in, scroll towards the bottom center of the screen, and you should see a “Strange Man”; left-click on him to find Clive Rosfield from Final Fantasy 16. Interact with the cutscene, and wait at the destination in Ul’dah to wrap this quest up for Final Fantasy 14 and continue this collaboration event.

Completing Pain to Recall quest

Walk around Gridania and chat with Clive (Image via Square Enix)

The next step of the Final Fantasy 14 x FF16 event will take place right where you are. You’ll party with Clive, and start seeing glowing circles to step into, which trigger conversations. Go to the one nearby upstairs, then the chocokeep.

The next one will be at the Adder’s Nest, where Clive will trigger some memories, courtesy of Garuda, the Wind-themed boss. The Wandering Minstrel reveals that Clive Rosfeild isn’t likely from our world. After the next conversation, you’ll complete the quest, and do the last quest - The Path Infernal.

The Path Infernal - Defeating Ifrit

Most of this fight is quite easy - avoid AOEs, and counter-hit when you can (Image via Square Enix)

Once you’ve gotten through the first cutscene of The Path Infernal, head to Apkallu Falls in Gridania. This is where you’ll face the final part of the Final Fantasy 14 x FF16 event - defeat Ifrit.

The game will introduce you to two abilities: A dodge, and Rising Flames (dps ability). The latter has a 30s cooldown, so use it wisely. I completed this on a White Mage, and it was still quite easy to finish. Most of the large AOEs will give you a prompt to dodge through, and then follow up with counter hit (also the dodge button).

Clive will not require any serious healing, either for the Final Fantasy 14 x FF16 collaboration event. For the smaller AOEs, get out of the way; but for the larger ones, dodge through and counter hit. At around 60-70% HP, you’ll see an icon you’ll need to click on to “Defend Clive”. Do this, and mash buttons on your keyboard rapidly when prompted.

This boss has pretty constant AOEs to evade (Image via Square Enix)

You’ll get another one of these later, after a series of AOE attacks, closer to the boss being defeated. When you’re down to about 25% HP, the boss will summon a trio of swords that also set out several growing AOE explosions. Do not stand in them for any reason. Get out of the way, and DPS the best you can.

After a few moments, Clive will use his Phoenix powers to make this easier. The last push of this fight has a wide assortment of AOE attacks to dodge - half screens, combined with plenty of circular ones. Just dodge, attack, and this sorts out the boss.

The final portion of the Final Fantasy 14 x FF16 collaboration event will see you head back to The Burning Wall, and follow Torgal. The very good boy will lead you to the final interaction, after which the quest will be completed.

Rewards for completing the Final Fantasy 14 x FF16 collaboration event

There are some amazing rewards for this event (Image via Square Enix)

For completing the Final Fantasy 14 x FF16 collaboration event, you will receive the Torgal cub minion, the Torgal wolfhound mount, and the Metian equipment collection (Clive’s armor). You can also pet the Torgal mount while using it, making it one of the best mounts in the entire game.

There are also other items you can pick up at the Gold Saucer - orchestrion rolls and a Triple Triad card, which will come out to around 400K MGP total.

