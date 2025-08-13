General Berserker in Grounded 2 is an odd name for a Cockroach, but in the grand scheme of things (which is, having Teens shrunken down to the size of Bugs), this fits in perfectly. This is an O.R.C. Boss, which you will encounter towards the end of the Early Access, just before you face off against the Masked Stranger.

Unlike the Cockroach Queen, which is found within the confines of the Toxic Anthill, this variant of the Bug is from O.R.C., which makes it far more deadly. This means that running into the fray with the Spicy Coaltana brandished is not the wisest of ideas. You will need a plan and strategy to take down General Berserker in Grounded 2. That said, here's how to do it.

Step-by-step guide on how to defeat General Berserker in Grounded 2

Armor and Weapons for defeating General Berserker in Grounded 2

Starting with armor, since General Berserker has a lot of HP, you'll be in the fight for some time. This will be like a "Rick and Morty" 20-minute adventure experience, where by the end of the fight, you'll be thankful it's over.

That said, General Berserker in Grounded 2 has Sizzling-based attacks. As such, the Roach Armor Set is the best option due to its granting of Adaptive Resistance. Sizzle attacks will not slow you down.

General Berserker (Image via Xbox Game Studios | YouTube/Mercoholic)

As for weapons, this largely depends on your build, but you should choose something that doesn't rely on Fresh, Spicy, and Venom damage. Mantis Blade is a good option, or you could go with a Warrior (fighter) build, using the Scarlet Aegis in conjunction with the Roach Club.

Using a Ranger build in conjunction with Gas Arrow will also work, but the downside is that you may become susceptible to the Gas as well. This is not ideal since there's very limited space to maneuver. Lastly, also remember to carry healing items and Mintito Smoothie to reduce Sizzle.

Attack patterns and phases for General Berserker in Grounded 2

Phase 1

Phase 1 is the toughest (Image via Xbox Game Studios | YouTube/Mercoholic)

Consume the Mintito Smoothie before entering the room where General Berserker is located.

Use ranged attacks to agro her or a Shield to block her initial flurry of attacks.

Avoid her acid splash attack is possible to conserve healing items (every fourth attack or so will be acid, which will build your character's Sizzle up).

Rotate behind her to attack unimpeded.

There's a body slam attack as well that has an AOE effect (avoid it if possible).

Phase 2

Phase 2 is easy if you can maintain distance (Image via Xbox Game Studios | YouTube/Mercoholic)

Once you completely deplete the HP of General Berserker in Grounded 2, phase two will commence.

Her head will fall off, and she will spew acid all over the room (keep your distance or risk taking a lot of damage).

After this ends, engage until she is killed (it shouldn't take very long).

Once General Berserker in Grounded 2 has been defeated, you can go on to the final boss. Do remember to pick up the items dropped, as they will no doubt come into use later on.

