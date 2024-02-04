How to get Cotton Candy in Palworld

If you are wondering how to get Cotton Candy in Palword, this guide will give you an easy rundown on both short-term and long-term methods of obtaining this material. Contrary to its real-life counterpart, Cotton Candy in Palworld is ironically one of the only food items that does not expire. This makes it an excellent choice to build up permanent food reserves that you can use anytime.

Weighing 0.2 kg per unit, Cotton Candy is understandably quite light. Alongside the unique non-expiring trait, it restores sanity equal to its nutritional value when consumed by any Pal. Naturally, many players are eager to learn how to farm large quantities of Cotton Candy in Palworld.

What is the easiest way to get Cotton Candy in Palworld?

You can find Woolipops in this location aplenty (Image via Pocket Pair Inc.)

The neutral Pal Woolipop is the only source of Cotton Candy in Palworld. You can spot a few of them on the pastures near the Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster Fast Travel point.

Fastest way to get Cotton Candy

Simply killing a Woolipop will drop 1-2 Cotton Candy, but it is recommended that you try to catch them instead. Taming this Pal presents a lot of value when you settle down. Plus, they drop the same amount of Cotton Candy once captured.

If you look at its Paldeck entry, you will find that Woolipops has a penchant for farming activities. Capture a few of these to use them for long-term Cotton Candy-farming.

Cotton Candy only drops from Woolipops (Image via Pocket Pair Inc.)

A more elaborate method: Cotton Candy farm

Once you hit level 5, you can research the Ranch from the Technology Tab. Building a Ranch requires a moderate amount of early-game materials:

50 Wood

20 Stone

30 Fiber

If you have enough supply of materials, it is a good idea to build 4-5 Ranches in a row right away. Once your Ranches are up and running, you can pick up your pet Woolipops, pop them on the Ranch, and put them on farm duty.

They will automatically start generating Cotton Candy, even when you are gone. Over time, this method guarantees you have a steady supply of Cotton Candy to pick up whenever you return to your base.

Woolipops are the only Pals that can automatically produce Cotton Candy in Palworld. They are generally a common spawn, but if you wish so, you can also get Woolipops by breeding different Pal combinations, such as:

Rooby + Gumoss

Eikthyrdeer + Lamball

Melpaca + Teafant

Melpaca + Chikipi

