EverChar Coal Chunks in Grounded 2 is a vital resource you'll need to gather as you progress. It's not needed early on in the game, but eventually, you will need to risk it all to get this resource. Given its nature, we can expect it to become vital in late-game recipes as new content is introduced.
Here's where to find EverChar Coal Chunks in Grounded 2, how to get them, and what they can be used to craft.
Where to find and how to get EverChar Coal Chunks in Grounded 2
The best place to find EverChar Coal Chunks in Grounded 2, of course, is the Fire Pit, which also happens to be one of the most dangerous places to explore due to the "Sizzle" factor. It's on the northern part of the map, which also happens to be a good place to come across Northern Scorpions.
To mine EverChar Coal Chunks in Grounded 2, you're going to need a Level 2 Omni-Hammer, which can be unlocked from the Ranger Station. To craft it, you'll need the following resources:
- Ladybug Head x 1
- Lingonberry Leather x 3
- Raw Science x 2000
You'll also need armour that will reduce Sizzle build-up. You can use the Sizzling Armor Set, comprised of the Sizzling Robes, Sizzling Boots, and Sizzling Circlet. The item set bonus will slow the rate at which the Sizzle roasts you up. You can also earn 16 Mint Shards, which will unlock Fresh Defense mutation (Level 3), adding to your overall Sizzle reduction.
Lastly, you could also create a Mintito smoothie, which will reduce your Sizzle and slow down the build-up, giving you some extra time to gather EverChar Coal Chunks in Grounded 2. However, staying inside the Fire Pit itself for an extended duration is quite literally playing with fire. Consider creating a Lean-To near the Fire Pit to respawn if you perish in the flames.
Note: If you're fast enough and feel up to the task of acquiring a unique weapon, the Heatwave can be found in the center of the Fire Pit. Be warned, going after it may lead to death.
How to use EverChar Coal Chunks in Grounded 2
EverChar Coal Chunks in Grounded 2 will allow you to craft two very potent items: EverChar Torch and Spicy Coaltana. The former is great as it'll give you a source of light that will last forever. It will not break, but rather degrade and need to be fixed using another lump of EverChar Coal Chunk.
The latter, Spicy Coaltana, is a power weapon that deals Sizzle damage. It'll take a bit of effort to craft, especially since you need to find Spicy Globs, which can be a challenge in the early stages of the game. But once you have the basics sorted, this shouldn't be too difficult.
