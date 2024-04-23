How to get Gara in Warframe

Whether you want damage, crowd control, or survivability in Warframe, Gara the Glass Warrior has it all. The Vitrum-covered frame can become durable thanks to up to 90% damage reduction at the flip of a switch, and devastate enemies with a whip of shattered glass.

In this guide, we will go over how to craft the Gara Warframe from scratch and get its Primed variant.

Where to get Gara components in Warframe

Gara's main blueprint is the reward for completing the Saya's Vigil quest in Cetus (Image via Digital Extremes)

To get the main blueprint for Gara, you must complete the Saya's Vigil quest. The Gara component blueprints drop from Cetus Bounties in the Plains of Eidolon as stage rewards:

Gara Neuroptics Blueprint can drop from Cetus Bounty level 20-40

can drop from Cetus Bounty level 20-40 Gara Systems Blueprint can drop from Cetus Bounty level 10-30

can drop from Cetus Bounty level 10-30 Gara Chassis Blueprint can drop from Cetus Bounty level 5-15

Although the drop chances on individual bounty stages are quite low, you will likely have a complete set by simply doing the bounties to Rank up standing with the Cetus faction (Ostrons).

Crafting ingredients for Gara

Here's all the ingredients required to craft a full set of Gara from the blueprints:

2x Neurodes

2x Morphics

3x Orokin Cells

55x Iradite

65x Grokdul

90x Pyrotic Alloy

1550x Circuits

2x Cetus Wisps

120x Coprite Alloy

800x Rubedo

35x Charc Electropax

25x Esher Devar

Read more: How to get Neurodes

How to get Gara Prime in Warframe: All Relics

Gara Prime's signature weapons are also available from the same Relics as the Warframe (Image via Digital Extremes)

To obtain Gara Prime, purchase the following vaulted Void Relics from Varzia when they are available in the Prime Resurgence program:

Gara Prime Chassis Blueprint can be found as Uncommon drops from Axi G8, Axi I2, Axi K7, Axi S9, Lith K6, Meso A4, Neo P5.

can be found as drops from Axi G8, Axi I2, Axi K7, Axi S9, Lith K6, Meso A4, Neo P5. Gara Prime Systems Blueprint can be found as Common drops from Axi C8, Axi G7, Lith P6, Lith T7, Lith T8, Meso K5, Neo A5, Neo N21.

can be found as drops from Axi C8, Axi G7, Lith P6, Lith T7, Lith T8, Meso K5, Neo A5, Neo N21. Gara Prime Neuroptics Blueprint can be found as Rare drops from Axi G6, Axi G9, Lith G11, Meso G3, Neo G4.

can be found as drops from Axi G6, Axi G9, Lith G11, Meso G3, Neo G4. Gara Prime Blueprint can be found as Uncommon drops from Axi S14, Lith S12, Meso C10, Meso O5, Meso P8, Meso N18.

As these Relics are vaulted, so you cannot acquire them through regular means to farm Void Relics. You can, however, get them from other players via trading.

Crafting ingredients for Gara Prime

Here's all the materials required to craft Gara Prime from a full set of blueprints:

2x Argon Crystals

2x Tellurium

2x Nitain Extract

5x Orokin Cell

7x Gallium

10x Neurodes

250x Oxium

1350x Circuits

1500x Rubedo

2150x Polymer Bundle

4375x Salvage

6750x Ferrite

8750x Nano Spores

Read More: How to Get Argon Crystals in Warframe || How to Get Tellurium in Warframe

