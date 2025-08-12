How to get Lady in Red in Grounded 2

The Lady in Red in Grounded 2 is a smoothie that provides your character with temporary buffs. Consumables, like the Lady in Red, come in handy when you're overwhelmed by hordes of enemies or are fighting against creatures that are stronger than you. It's always a great idea to have one of these crafted and at your disposal in your hotbar.
In this article, we will provide you with a detailed guide on how you can get Lady in Red in Grounded 2. Read below to know more.
How to unlock and craft Lady in Red in Grounded 2
If you want to craft Lady in Red, you need to first get your hands on Ladybug Parts. You can collect this by slaying Ladybirds across different sections of the map. Generally, the western front of the map hosts a majority of the Ladybugs in the game, and you can fast travel to the westernmost Ranger Outpost to kickstart your Ladybug hunting expedition.
Once you've collected Ladybug Parts, use the Resource Analyzer to process them. This machine is available at Ranger Outposts, so simply find your way back to any one of them.
Upon using the Resource Analyzer to process these parts, you will unlock the recipe to craft Lady in Red in Grounded 2.
Crafting guide
Once you've unlocked the recipe, you will require the following items to make the Lady in Red smoothie in Grounded 2:
- 1x Ladybug Part
- 1x Lingonberry Chunk
- 1x Ice Splinter
We've already discussed where you can get Ladybug Parts. As for the other items, you can source Lingonberries from the Snackbar Front and the Ice Splinters from any of the frozen biomes in-game.
The Lady in Red smoothie provides players with increased maximum health and, furthermore, heals you when you take damage. It's a great addition to your kit when you're out fighting hordes of enemies or plan on taking down a boss.
That's everything that you need to know about unlocking and using the Lady in Red in Grounded 2.
