How to get Monstrous Scales in Skull and Bones

While this action-adventure game doesn't have a massive bestiary of fantastical creatures, it does feature one prominent sea monster that drops Monstrous Scales in Skull and Bones. The Kuharibu is a leviathan resembling a giant reptile-like dinosaur that looks similar to the prehistoric 'Pliosaur'. Found during a quest titled, 'From the Deep,' players looking for a challenge in the endgame will have fun battling this enormous beast.

This article aims to go over the steps to get Monstrous Scales in Skull and Bones.

How to obtain Monstrous Scales in Skull and Bones

Step 1- Obtaining the quest 'From the Deep'

Getting a quest to obtain Monstrous Scales in Skull and Bones (Image via YouTube/Mystiqux, Ubisoft)

While exploring the seas, players must look out for a 'Strange Sightings Nearby' notification that will randomly pop up on the left side of the HUD. Titled 'Whisper of the Deep,' this icon will look like a treasure map icon. However, it is essentially a bounty. Players will be offered a quest called 'From the Deep' after reaching an outpost and talking to a vendor.

Step 2- Fighting Kuharibu

Fighting the leviathan to get Monstrous Scales in Skull and Bones (Image via YouTube/Mystiqux, Ubisoft)

Upon reaching the designated part of the map, players will need to face this leviathan. It is highly recommended that you don't try this challenge solo. Kuharibu is a beast featuring two strong attacks, which are as follows:

Kuharibu will lunge towards you, dive below, and quickly plunge up from underwater

Kuharibu can come parallel to your ship and do a side sweep where it slams its body onto your ship

The first important thing to note is that bracing for impact will be very important in surviving Kuharibu's attacks. The second is that explosive cannons can deal more damage than normal cannons to this beast.

It is recommended that players take their friends along with different types of ships like tanks and healers on this mission. Players should let the tank sustain the focus damage of Kuharibu so that the high-damage ships can concentrate on killing Kuharibu.

Getting the rewards after defeating Kuharibu (Image via YouTube/Mystiqux, Ubisoft)

After killing Kuharibu, players will finally obtain items like Monstrous Scales in Skull and Bones among other things like Eyes and Tooth of Kuharibu. Players must then return to the outpost where they picked up the quest and hand over the Eye of Kuharibu. You will get rewarded with a unique currency that can be used to obtain cosmetic rewards in Skull and Bones.

Check out our other Skull and Bones guides:

Find the manager of Palka Buta in Skull and Bones || Moyenne Crique || Ashen Corsair || How to fish || How to join friends || All damage types || Quickly increase Infamy