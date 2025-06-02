How to get the secret Cipher Hunter Mask in The Division 2? 

The Cipher Mask from Hunters is one of the many collectibles available in The Division 2 Battle for Brooklyn DLC. It is part of the eight other Masks that can be found lying around in different corners of the new expansion's open world. Cipher is the name of the Mask that drops from a specific Hunter, found within the Dumbo region of Brooklyn.

This article walks you through the process of getting the Cipher Mask from Hunters in Brooklyn.

Secret Cipher Hunter Mask guide in The Division 2

For the Cipher Hunter Mask, you must head in front of a specific building the Dumbo region of Brooklyn. On the building's wall, you will find several letters. The task is to create the word "ROBOTO" by shooting the words in that order.

Note that shooting one word more than once can ruin the order, so use a pistol.

Here's where you will find the building. It will be located in the middle of two bridges, on the Water Street.

Building location with letters in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

Once you are in the area, you should be looking for a glass building with letters attached in front. It will look something like the one in the image below.

Building with letters (Image via Ubisoft)

Next, form the word "ROBOTO" by shooting the letters on the building. As mentioned, it is recommended to do this step with a single-fire type weapon, as an automatic weapon can shoot multiple rounds on a letter, causing the sequence to get messed up. Hence, using a pistol for this would be wise.

Once "ROBOTO" word has formed, the Hunter will spawn directly in front of the building's entrance. Defeat the Hunter to get the Cipher Mask.

There are no specific timing requirement for this puzzle, allowing you to do this in any given time.

