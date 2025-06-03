How to get the secret Conqueror Hunter Mask in The Division 2

The Conqueror Mask is a secret collectible item from Hunters in The Division 2 Battle for Brooklyn open world. Players can go around doing different puzzles from corners of Brooklyn, spawn a Hunter enemy at the end, and then defeat them to get a Mask. There are eight available Masks currently with the Brooklyn DLC, all of which can be obtained upon purchasing the expansion.

This article walks you through the process of getting the secret Conqueror Mask from Hunters.

Secret Conqueror Hunter Mask guide in The Division 2

For the Conqueror Mask, you must collect seven detonable animals from multiple regions of Brooklyn, and then spawn the Hunter by interacting with a monkey statue at the end.

Here are the locations for each animals required to get the Conqueror Mask:

Location 1:

First animal piece in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

The first piece can be found within the triangular area below Vine Street and left of MC Kenny Street. Look for a fence on the side of the road and vault over the fence. On the opposite side of the fence, you will find the first animal piece.

Location 2:

Second animal piece in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

The second piece can be found on the block below the triangular area, in the middle of Middagh Street and Cranberry Street. You will find the piece on a balcony, and on top of a table surrounded by chairs.

Location 3:

Third animal piece location (Image via Ubisoft)

The third piece can be found within the rectangular block above Middagh Street, left of Henry Street, and below Poplar Street. You can find the piece inside an alleyway, hidden among the leaves against the wall.

Location 4:

Getting the fourth piece can be a bit tricky, as it is located inside a balcony of the High Rise building left of the Bridge Settlement. To access the animal piece, you must unlock a gate shown in the image below, which further requires you to turn on a generator.

Gate for the balcony of High Rise building in Brooklyn (Image via Ubisoft)

The generator can be found on the right side of the gate. From the generator, access the console just behind the generator, behind the wall.

Generator to open the gate (Image via Ubisoft)

You can go around from the generator, and access the console to unlock the gate. Go through the gate and you will find the animal piece to your right.

Location 5:

Fifth animal piece location (Image via Ubisoft)

The fifth piece can be found in the courtyard located beside the intersection of Pinapple and Henry Street. Inside the courtyard, you will find a shed, followed by a yellow cloth on a wall. Climb up until you find another set of obstacles, leading to pipes and vacuums.

Here, you will find the parrot piece.

Location 6:

Sixth animal piece location in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

The sixth animal piece can be found within a square block in the bottom-left part of the map, abov Clarke Street, right of Columbia Heights, below Pinapple Street, and left of Willow Street. In the courtyard, you will find a shed which you can climb, followed by a bunch of chairs and a green umbrella.

The piece can be found under the umbrella.

Location 7:

Last animal piece location (Image via Ubisoft)

For the final piece, go to the extreme left side of the map, onto the Waterfront of Brooklyn Heights. Here, search for a bench near the fences overlooking the water.

After collecting all pieces, head to the location shown below, near the Furman Street in the left side of the map. Here, you will find a monkey statue beside a set of tires.

Monkey statue location for Hunter spawn of The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

Interact with the monkey statue to summon the Hunter.

