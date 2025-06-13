How to get the secret Tracker Hunter Mask in The Division 2

The secret Tracker Mask can be obtained from one of the many hidden bosses in The Division 2. The new Brooklyn open world hosts these enemies, who are Hunters with overturned health, armor, and outgoing damage. However, fans of collectibles will have a field trip, making the journey to find these bosses and ultimately get the Mask as a drop.

This article walks you through every step to gather the Tracker Mask in The Division 2 Battle for Brooklyn DLC.

Secret Tracker Hunter Mask guide in The Division 2

For the Tracker Mask in The Division 2, you must head to a specific region and then enter a room. Inside the room, you need to move in very specific directions to spawn a special button. Interacting with this button will spawn the Hunter.

Here is the location for the room you should be looking at to get the Tracker Mask:

Location for the room in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

Once you are in the area pointed out via the image above, look for an entrance with the number "192." Enter through the gateway and look for a room to your right at the end of the hallway. DO NOT enter the room now, as you must follow a specific pattern to make the spawning work.

Go over the directions mentioned below and start from the entrance of the room. Note that once you start following the directions, go all the way until your character hits something, such as a table, a chair, or a desk.

Hallway leading to the room (Image via Ubisoft)

Forward>Left>Forward>Right>Backward>Right>Forward>Left>Forward>Right>Forward>Left>Backward>Right>Forward.

If everything has been done correctly, you will see a red button appear with the word "Rise." Interact with the button to spawn the Hunter. Defeat him to get the Tracker Mask.

Here are a few more guides and features on the game:

