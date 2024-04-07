How to set up Wind Turbines in Ark Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth

Wind Turbines are only available in the Ark Survival Ascended Scorched Earth DLC. The map of Scorched Earth is quite windy, allowing players to use Wind Turbines and generate electricity. Unlike other generators, Wind Turbines don't require any fuel other than wind, but they can be tricky to use.

This article will explain everything you need to know about crafting and using Wind Turbines, including the best places to set them up.

Crafting and usage guide for Wind Turbines in Ark Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth

You can use the wind turbines to generate electricity (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Wind Turbines are essential on the Scorched Earth map. Most players want to craft one and generate electricity efficiently as soon as possible.

To craft a Wind Turbine, you will first need to learn the required engram at level 45. Note that you cannot learn all the engrams in the game by yourself. There are many engrams and not enough engram points for a single player to learn them all.

Once you have the engram, you can start collecting the other resources. Here's what you will require to craft a Wind Turbine:

75x Metal Ingots or Scrap Metal Ingots

20x Cementing paste or Achatina Paste

25x Electronics

Once you have gathered all the resources, head over to a Fabricator or a Refining Forge to craft a Wind Turbine.

Place the Wind Turbine around your Ark Survival Ascended base and watch it convert wind into electricity, fueling your refrigerators, air conditioners, and more.

100% Wind locations in Ark Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth map

100% wind locations on Scorched Earth map (Image via Studio Wildcard)

While Wind Turbines in Ark Survival Ascended are an excellent way of generating electricity, they can be tricky to use. You cannot place them just anywhere on the map and expect them to work well. They perform optimally in places with a high wind percentage. For example, if a location has 20% wind, the Wind Turbine will rotate very slowly and not generate enough electricity; however, a location with 100% wind will maximize the Wind Turbine's output.

Press the 'H' key to know the wind percentage of any area on the Scorched Earth map. Here are some locations that have a 100% wind percentage:

North Western Dunes: Latitude 13.9 Longitude 38.1

Easter Dunes: Latitude 47.1 Longitude 74.3

Northern East Dunes: Latitude 31 Longitude 64.2

Southern West Dunes: Latitude 82.4 Longitude 37.1

Ark Survival Ascended players can explore the map to discover even more locations with similar wind patterns.

Check out our other articles on this topics:

All Dear Jane note locations || Megachelon taming guide || Scorched Earth release date || The Center release date || Leech explained || How to get Manticore Item