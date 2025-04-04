How to start the Hundredfold Path quest in Destiny 2 

Destiny 2 Heresy Act III added two new Catalysts for the latest Exotic SMG, the Barrow-Dyad. Players must complete a couple of secrets within the latest content in the act, especially the new Sunless Cell Strike. One of those secrets is the third Catalyst for the SMG and the associated quest. Much like the weapon's first two Catalysts, a secret collectible must be obtained first, and then it can be exchanged for the actual quest.

This article lists everything related to the Hundredfold Path Exotic Catalyst quest, how to obtain it, and how to complete it easily.

Hundredfold Path Exotic quest and how to get it in Destiny 2

To start your search for the Hundredfold Path quest, you must have the Barrow-Dyad SMG at your disposal. Keeping the weapon in your inventory is enough for now. Next, head to Eris' flat and pick up the "Dyadic Perfection" quest from the Slab. Note that this specific quest is meant for the weapon's fifth Intrinsic upgrade.

For the Catalyst quest, Hundredfold Path, launch the new Sunless Cell Strike in any difficulty. We recommend running the Strike at normal difficulty for now. However, you can also follow our complete guide to the Sunless Cell's Grandmaster Nightfall.

Trembling Osseious Spine dropping at the end of Sunless Cell (Image via Bungie)

Inside the Strike, you can complete two quests simultaneously. For the "Dyadic Perfection," find six Osseous Fragments.

However, our main focus for this guide is the Hundredfold Path. To get it, defeat the final boss and complete the Sunless Cell Strike while having the Barrow-Dyad SMG equipped in the Kinetic slot.

Hundredfold Path quest from exchanging Osseous Spine (Image via Bungie)

Doing so will drop a special currency named "Trembling Osseous Spine." Head back inside Eris' flat in the Last City and then interact with the Slab. Exchange the Spine for the Hundredfold Path quest.

To complete the Hundredfold Path quest, find 10 Tithing Wormspawns in The Nether. Note that the Tithing Wormspawns are the white Worms that can be found after switching the Slab to the Light/Ambition path. Next, complete the Sunless Cell Strike once again with either an Auto Rifle, Submachine Gun, or Machine Gun, alongside the Barrow-Dyad SMG.

