Destiny 2 players on the PlayStation client cannot log in at the time of writing, even though the Bungie servers are not technically undergoing maintenance or outage. This is because PSN is currently down. The main channel bridging access for all online games on the console, PlayStation Network has been experiencing global outage for over eight hours now.

Naturally, Destiny 2 servers on PlayStation (4 and 5) are currently inaccessible for some players, even though there's no actual outage on Bungie's end.

PSN outage means some Destiny 2 players are kept from trying the latest dungeon for the time being

Things may go south very fast if you try the new dungeon right now (Image via Sony)

PSN has been reportedly having connectivity issues globally since 5:30pm ET (February 7, 2025). According to Down Detector, there have been reports from players failing to use PSN online features since as early as 5:20pm ET, including many Destiny 2 players eager to try out the newly introduced dungeon.

Tailgating Episode Heresy, the Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine dungeon (first encounter) is the latest pinnacle content veterans can try their hand at. Unfortunately, the PSN kerfuffle means some players are effectively gatekept from it. Given it's a weekend, this is especially unfortunate for working gamers across the world who own Destiny 2 on the PlayStation.

Now, to be completely factual, not all players on the PlayStation are currently held back from login into Destiny 2. At the time of writing, the official PSN Server Status tracker says "some services are experiencing issues". In other words, the situation is not as pervasive as it was a few hours ago. If you're reading this to check whether Destiny 2 servers are down, the answer is no — but PSN services may be a bit wobbly at the moment.

It's worthwhile to try and log in, as it's working for some players. If you want to experience a smooth, uninterrupted run through the new dungeon, though, it's better to put it off for a few more hours till PSN is back in tip-top shape.

