Last Epoch: How to get and use Egg of The Forgotten

Last Epoch’s 1.1 update added the Nemesis system, which included the rare, but valuable Egg of the Forgotten drop. If you see one of these drop among the potential items, you have a few options at your disposal. Depending on what kind of gear you have, it could certainly change what you do with the Egg.
While the Forgotten Knights in Season 1 of Last Epoch had some passives that could increase your chances of getting an Egg of the Forgotten, that doesn’t appear to be the case in Season 2’s Weaver Passives. If you’re curious about the Egg of the Forgotten, here’s what you need to know.
How to get the Egg of The Forgotten in Last Epoch
The Egg of the Forgotten is one of the potential Nemesis drops in Last Epoch, introduced back in update 1.1. While on campaign, Monolith, and Dungeon maps, you have a chance to stumble into one of these Nemesis encounters. Look for the orange icon on the mini-map, so it’s very easy to spot. It’s been said that there’s a 0% chance to see an Egg drop below level 60, 20% at level 60, and up to 60%, the closer you get to level 100.
When you interact with these, you will see four items, which will be Rare or higher (Rare, Exalted, Unique). If you’re at least level 50, you’ll always see at least one Unique, which makes the odds of finding the Egg of The Forgotten a bit higher in Last Epoch.
This is the only place you can find the Egg. If you don’t see one among your loot options, one thing you can do, if you want to continue the hunt, is to select Banish. This will reject the four items, and give you new options the next time you find a Nemesis.
You could also simply Challenge the Nemesis, defeat it, and claim the current items too, if there’s something you crave in it. If you do see the Egg among the loot drops, you’ve got a few options at your disposal.
How to use the Egg of The Forgotten in Last Epoch
If the Egg of the Forgotten is among your loot drops in the Nemesis system, you have two things you can do. You can put one of your Uniques in its place (as long as it lacks Legendary Potential or Weaver’s Will). This will Empower your item that you’ve selected, provided you win the fight.
Conversely, you can simply choose not to gamble one of your Uniques in this manner, and just leave the Egg be and challenge the foe. This will reward you with a random Unique, once the fight has concluded.
