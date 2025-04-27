6 Best Leveling Uniques in Last Epoch

Leveling in Last Epoch can feel thrillingly fast or painfully slow, depending on your gear. While endgame loot often gets the spotlight, early Uniques can turbocharge your journey through the campaign and early Monoliths. With Season 2: Tombs of the Erased introducing a few new contenders, it’s the perfect time to revisit which Uniques make leveling smoother and faster.

This ranking is based on how early you can equip them, how big a power spike they provide, and how broadly they benefit different classes.

Disclaimer: Everything here is based on my testing and experience. Your results might vary depending on your build, gear, and playstyle. Last Epoch is always evolving, so some stuff might change with future patches!

Best Leveling Uniques in Last Epoch as of Season 2

6) The Invoker’s Static Touch

The Invoker’s Static Touch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The Invoker’s Static Touch ring brings early-game power with flat Lightning Damage, Shock chance, and Lightning Leech. Shock increases enemy damage taken significantly, making your DPS feel miles ahead of schedule, whether you’re a caster or a melee lightning build.

Why not higher:

If you're not running Lightning damage, this ring is almost useless. It's amazing — but only in the right builds.

Obtained from:

Random Drop—Common

Rune of Ascendance—6.82% chance

The Age of Winter Timeline ("Unique or Set Ring" echo rewards)—6.82% chance

5) Maehlin’s Hubris

Maehlin’s Hubris (Image Via Eleventh Hour Games)

Maehlin's Hubris gloves convert 100% of Bleed Ailment Chance into Ignite Chance, making them perfect for Fire Damage Over Time builds. They also boost Vitality and Intelligence, improving offense and defense for fire-based builds.

Why not higher:

These gloves are highly specialized, benefiting only builds that convert physical ailments to fire damage, limiting their usefulness for other setups.

Obtained from:

Random Drop—Common

Rune of Ascendance—5.39% chance

Ending the Storm Timeline ("Unique or Set Gloves" echo rewards)—5.39% chance

4) The Last Bear’s Fury

The Last Bear’s Fury (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

These gloves grant a huge melee attack speed and melee stun chance. Fantastic for physical melee builds, especially Primalist, Rogue, and Sentinel characters.

Why not higher:

Useless for spellcasters, minions, or ranged weapon users. Very melee-locked.

Obtained from:

Random Drop—Common

Rune of Ascendance—5.39% chance

Ending the Storm Timeline ("Unique or Set Gloves" echo rewards) - 5.39% chance

3) Humming Bee

The Humming Bee (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

This lightweight sword provides fast melee attack speed, bonus movement speed, and ward generation per melee hit. Excellent for speeding through the early campaign, especially for speedy characters like Rogues or Primalists.

Why not higher:

It falls off sharply past level 30 when raw weapon damage starts mattering more for scaling.

Obtained from:

Random Drop—Common

Rune of Ascendance—9.26% chance

Reign of Dragons Timeline ("Unique or Set Sword or Dagger" echo rewards) - 4.08% chance

2) Avarice

The Avarice Gloves (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Avarice gloves offer early Elemental Resistances, Mana, and Elemental Leech, with faster leech speed. They're a massive boost to survivability for any elemental build, letting you heal through early fights effortlessly.

Why not #1:

They don’t boost your raw damage, only your sustain, so while you survive better, you still need good offense elsewhere.

Obtained from:

Reward from quest Erza's Ledger—100% chance

1) Smoke Weaver

Smoke Weaver dagger (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Why is it ranked #1?

Smoke Weaver provides huge flat melee damage, cooldown recovery for Shift, and a massive dodge rating boost. It turns Rogue leveling into a fast-paced, high-damage experience, letting you move quickly and clear content effortlessly. Its synergy with mobility builds makes it one of the strongest early weapons.

Why it's not perfect:

It’s heavily melee-focused and mainly benefits Rogues, making it less useful for other classes or ranged builds.

Obtained from:

Random Drop—Rare

Rune of Ascendance—7.25% chance

Reign of Dragons Timeline (Unique, Set Sword, or Dagger echo rewards) - 2.04% chance

Honorable Mentions (Season 2 Included)

Omnis

Provides +All Resistances and +Skills, turning you into an unstoppable force if obtained early. Extremely rare.

Woven Flesh

Offers crit avoidance, leech, and defense. Great for sustain, but best used later in the game.

Stormtide

Boosts Lightning builds with free Haste for shocking enemies. Ideal for fast-paced builds, but limited to Lightning users.

Bleeding Heart

Grants leech to attacks and spells, but at the cost of self-damage. High-risk, high-reward for sustain-focused playstyles.

The Fang

Summons wolves on crits, perfect for Beastmaster and Marksman builds. Niche for other playstyles.

Sunforged Hammer

Causes explosions with Forged Strike. Great for Forge Guards, but specialized for that build.

Choosing the right Unique can transform your leveling experience in Last Epoch. Items like Smoke Weaver and Avarice don't just make you tougher or stronger — they let you play at a completely different tempo, crushing through the campaign at lightning speed.

Season 2 of Last Epoch introduced a few new excellent leveling pieces, but the core powerhouses from previous patches — like Smoke Weaver, Avarice, and Humming Bee — are still kings of early progression.

Whether you're a brand-new player or an Echo-grinding veteran, getting your hands on just one or two of these items can turn an ordinary playthrough into something special.

Happy hunting — and may your Uniques be plentiful!

