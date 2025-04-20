How to get to Temporal Sanctum in Last Epoch

The Temporal Sanctum is the first dungeon introduced in the Last Epoch. Featuring a unique mechanic, the area will have you constantly switching timelines to access various parts of the map. However, reaching it for the first time can be very complex, as you need to travel through various timelines.

Temporal Sanctum is also one of the most rewarding activities, and in this article, we’ll help you find and enter the dungeon.

How to reach Temporal Sanctum in Last Epoch

The Temporal Sanctum is located in the Ruined Era at the Ruined Coast. You will first see this area fairly early in the campaign, but you have to progress quite a bit to access it.

Ruined Coast (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Ruined Coast is located in a separate area, access to which is only available through a Time Rift. To access this rift, you need to reach the Shining Coast of Maj’Elka during the Imperial Era. Interacting with the Time Rift will take you to the Ruined Coast.

Shining Cove (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Once you reach the Ruined Coast, make your way to the area boss Ortra’ek the Survivor. After defeating Ortra’ek, use a Temporal Sanctum Key to enter the dungeon.

Temporal Sanctum rewards in Last Epoch

Completing Temporal Sanctum will grant you rewards like any other activity. These include regular items like Exalted gear, Glyphs, Runes, and Idols based on the difficulty tier.

Chronomancer Julra (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The final boss of the dungeon, Chronomancer Julra, will also drop Unique items. Here are all the items you can acquire from Julra:

Julra's Stardial (Unique Ring)

Somnia (Unique Helmet)

Julra's Obsession (Unique Gloves)

Vessel of Strife (Unique Relic)

However, the most important reward is the ability to craft Legendary gear. These are some powerful gear with extra affixes that can only be crafted using the Eternity Cache. Access to the room containing the cache is available only after Julra is defeated.

The Eternity Cache allows you to combine a Unique with an Exalted item of the same base to craft a Legendary item. Note that the Unique needs to have Legendary Potential to complete the craft.

