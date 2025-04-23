Last Epoch stuck at loading screen: Potential causes and fixes

Last Epoch Season 2 saw a surge of players jump back into the game to try out the latest update. Amidst all the returning players and newcomers, there were a lot of people who reported being stuck in the loading screen of the game. This can happen while logging in or traveling through different zones.

Ad

In this article, we’ll have a look at potential causes for this infinite loading screen bug and try out different ways to help you get past the issue.

Note: These are basic troubleshooting options you can try and aren’t guaranteed to resolve the issue.

Potential causes of loading screen issue in Last Epoch

Loading screen issue (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

It’s difficult to accurately point out the reason behind this issue. Let’s check out possible reasons that leave you stuck on the loading screen:

Ad

Trending

1) Network-related issues: Since it is an MMO game, the best way to experience Last Epoch is to play online. Internet-related problems while loading into zones or simply logging in can keep the game on the loading screen.

2) Graphics-related issues: Over the last few years, Last Epoch saw some big changes, including a graphics overhaul. It’s possible that your GPU or drivers may be outdated.

3) Corrupted files: Last Epoch also features an offline mode. If you are playing the game in this particular mode, the error may be due to a bad save.

Ad

4) Bugs/Glitches: Sometimes, it’s not you, but some glitch or bug in the game causing the issue of infinite loading screen.

5) Player count: The latest update for Last Epoch has just been released, and a lot of players are trying to log into the game at once. This surge in player count may be leading to server capacity issues and preventing you from entering the game.

Also Read: Last Epoch LE-52 error: Potential causes and fixes

Ad

How to fix the loading screen issue in Last Epoch

Verify game file integrity (Image via Steam)

Most of the time, basic troubleshooting is enough to resolve a lot of issues. If it doesn't work for you, there are some other tricks you can try:

Ad

1) Restart the game/system

The most common way to resolve the infinite loading screen issue is to simply restart the game. Close the game and launch it again via Steam. Another way to solve a computer-related issue is to simply restart the entire system. This works in many cases and can be an easy fix for the problem.

2) Run the game as an administrator

Your system can also deny certain permissions to the game if it's not running in administrator mode. To solve this, right-click on the game shortcut and run the game as an administrator.

Ad

3) Check your internet connection

While this may or may not be the case, it’s always better to make sure that the issue isn’t caused by your internet connection. A faulty LAN cable, VPNs, and fluctuations can also get you stuck on the loading screen.

If these aren't the issue, try logging in through different game servers. High traffic on a server can also cause long loading times.

4) Verify game files

Ad

If restarting both the game and the system does nothing, there’s a chance that your game file might be corrupt. Using Steam, verify integrity of files.

Follow these steps to verify file integrity:

Launch Steam on your PC.

Head towards your game library.

Right-click on Last Epoch and open Properties.

Select the Installed Files section.

Verify the integrity of game files (may take some time).

For offline mode, delete the local save if you have Steam Cloud save enabled. Download the save and check if the issue is resolved.

Ad

5. Update GPU drivers

Outdated graphics drivers can also cause issues while gaming. To fix that, update your GPU drivers to the latest ones. In the meantime, also make sure you have the recommended specifications for the game.

Follow these steps to update Nvidia GPU drivers:

Launch the Nvidia app.

Select the Drivers option on the left menu. Click on Check for Updates. If there are new drivers available, click on download.

After the download is complete, install the drivers through Express Installation.

Ad

Follow these steps to update AMD GPU drivers:

Download the AMD Adrenalin Edition app.

The app will check for updates automatically.

Once downloaded, the drivers will be installed automatically.

Check out more on Last Epoch

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More