Last Epoch Wraithlord Necromancer guide: Skill setup, itemization, and more

In Last Epoch, the Wraithlord Necromancer build allows players to summon a powerful army that deals intense damage. Necromancer is one of the most powerful classes in the game, and it has numerous versatile builds. This ensemble summons the Wraithlord, a powerful leader of Wraiths that grows stronger with your Summon Wraith spell. The Wraithlord will bring forth an army of Wraiths that can take down foes quickly.

This build focuses on summoning a mighty army of Wraiths that will fight instead of you. Wraiths offer protection by serving as a front-line defense against enemy attacks. Here's everything you need to know about the Last Epoch Wraithlord Necromancer build.

Last Epoch Wraithlord Necromancer build: Skills, passives, and itemization

Skill, Itemization and Passives for Wraithlord Necromancer Build (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Skill for Wraithlord Necromancer build

Skills are the main source of damage during battles in Last Epoch and can be used to aid allies. Here are all the skills you will need for this Necromancer build.

Summon Wraith: This skill grants you control over the Wraithlord, a powerful minion that summons Wraiths for you. These Wraiths are strengthened by your Summon Wraith skill. While the Wraithlord can use Necrotic Beams, this build focuses on maximizing his ability to summon up to 20 Wraiths, enhancing their melee attacks for devastating enemy takedowns. This skill can be used to enhance the Wraithlord's summoning capabilities and bolster the strength of the Wraiths in combat.

Dread Shade: Dread Shade enhances the Wraithlord's aura and boosts the damage output of nearby Wraiths. By maintaining only one active Dread Shade at a time and eliminating its decay, we can use it to amplify the damage, attack speed, and necrotic damage of all affected minions.

Harvest: Harvest acts like a conductor guiding Minions into battle to attack, but it also boosts the Wraith's Critical Strike Chance when you land a critical hit. This ability can only be used in the melee range, so keep that in mind when applying the buff to the Wraiths, as this can make you vulnerable to attacks.

Bone Curse: Bone Curse in Last Epoch makes Wraiths hit harder by weakening enemies with Shred Armor and Marked For Death. While it's smart to apply it again manually when necessary, this build automates Bone Curse with Transplant to keep you moving and attacking without interruption. Plus, Bone Curse becomes even more effective at higher Corruption levels.

Transplant: This is more than just a mobility skill. It automatically triggers Bone Curse by applying Bone Armor and activating Haste and Frenzy. Since this build operates at very low health, using Transplant costs almost nothing. Once you use Transplant, all your Minions will gain an extra 15 Melee Damage.

Passive skills Trees

Passive skill tree for Wraithlord Necromancer build in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Here are all the passives required for this Last Epoch Necromancer build.

Acolyte Passives

5 points in Forbidden Knowledge

5 points into Dark Rituals

4 points into Stolen Vitality

1 point into Mania of Mortality

5 points into Unnatural Preservation

Necromancer Passives

8 points into Risen Army

5 points into Dark Rituals

4 points into Stolen Vitality

1 point into Mania of Mortality

5 points into Unnatural Preservation

8 points into Risen Army

5 points into Grave Thorns

1 point into Blood Armour

5 points into Reclamation of Souls

4 points into Cursed Blood

3 points into Mortal Tether

4 points into Aegisfall

5 points into Frantic Summon

8 points into Tyrant

8 points into Cling To Life

10 points into Moonlight Pyre

5 points into River of Bones

6 points into Heresy

10 points into Rite of Undeath

10 points into Blades of the Forlorn

Gameplay/Mechanics

This build focuses on traditional Minion gameplay, where your summoned acolytes handle most of the fighting while you focus on maintaining buffs to maximize their damage output. Keeping Dread Shade active on the Wraithlord boosts nearby Wraiths while using Transplant to deploy Bone Curse on enemies enhances their damage and marks them for death.

As the summoner, you can control the battlefield, directing the Wraiths with Harvest and benefiting from increased Critical Strike Chance. The gameplay is relatively hands-off, with the Wraithlord doing most of the summoning while your main goal is to stay alive.

Itemizing

To make the Last Epoch Wraithlord build function and add defensive layering, you will need the following items:

Wraithlord's Harbour : This helmet lets you summon the Wraithlord, who then brings forth Wraiths to assist you. It can be obtained by completing the Monolith Timeline event "The Black Sun."

: This helmet lets you summon the Wraithlord, who then brings forth Wraiths to assist you. It can be obtained by completing the Monolith Timeline event "The Black Sun." Exsanguinous : It is a chest that can be used to generate a ward. It draws health from us while transforming the health we're missing into Ward. You can acquire this special chest piece by targeting the "Blood, Frost, and Death" event in the Monolith Timeline.

: It is a chest that can be used to generate a ward. It draws health from us while transforming the health we're missing into Ward. You can acquire this special chest piece by targeting the "Blood, Frost, and Death" event in the Monolith Timeline. Last Steps of the Living : These boots function similarly to Exsanguinous by draining health to provide Ward based on the missing health. They convert approximately 30% of your health per second into Ward. You can obtain these boots by targeting the "Blood, Frost, and Death" event in the Monolith Timeline.

: These boots function similarly to Exsanguinous by draining health to provide Ward based on the missing health. They convert approximately 30% of your health per second into Ward. You can obtain these boots by targeting the "Blood, Frost, and Death" event in the Monolith Timeline. Aberrant Call: This staff is important for the build as it allows you to summon a large number of Wraiths. Aim for a high roll on the Wraith Count to ensure optimal performance. You can acquire this staff by targeting the "The Stolen Lance" event in the Monolith Timeline.

This staff is important for the build as it allows you to summon a large number of Wraiths. Aim for a high roll on the Wraith Count to ensure optimal performance. You can acquire this staff by targeting the "The Stolen Lance" event in the Monolith Timeline. Frostbite Shackles: You can use this glove to boost Ward Retention significantly by stacking Cold Resistance. These gloves are rare drops from Frost Lich Formosus, the boss in the "Blood, Frost, and Death" event within the Monolith Timeline.

You can use this glove to boost Ward Retention significantly by stacking Cold Resistance. These gloves are rare drops from Frost Lich Formosus, the boss in the "Blood, Frost, and Death" event within the Monolith Timeline. Ambitions of an Erased Acolyte: This relic is a unique Weaver's Will item that offers substantial advantages. It allows you to absorb a portion of enemies' health upon their death, which converts it into Ward and grants an additional Skill Point for each skill in your build. It is obtained through farming in the Monolith Timeline called "The Last Ruin."

