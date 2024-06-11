Destiny 2 Episode Echoes countdown until official launch 

Destiny 2 Episode Echoes is the game's first-ever episodic take on the seasonal model, as each entry will have three acts starting now. A week after The Final Shape launch, the community will need to divert its attention towards the seasonal side of things, including the usual loop of activities, weekly challenges, time-gated quests, and gear farming.

Episode Echoes is all set to be released on the official servers on June 11, 10 am PT UTC -7. This is the usual reset time for the title on any day of the week. However, players can expect a downtime of three hours and 15 minutes before the reset, where Bungie will be taking all servers offline to implement an update. Extension of this downtime, however, is possible.

Countdown until the official release of Destiny 2 Episode Echoes

Episode Echoes Act I will be the first seasonal entry of Destiny 2's The Final Shape expansion. Hence, new weekly challenges and activities will be added to the game, leading Bungie to take down official servers on every weekly reset.

Here is a list of the downtime for all major regions:

United States: 6:45 am to 10 am PT

6:45 am to 10 am PT India: 7:15 pm to 10:30 pm IST

7:15 pm to 10:30 pm IST China: 9:45 pm to 1 am local time

9:45 pm to 1 am local time UK: 1:45 pm to 5 pm BST

1:45 pm to 5 pm BST Australia: 12:45 am. to 4 am local time

12:45 am. to 4 am local time Brazil: 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time

This downtime is meant to implement the upcoming Update 8.0.0.3, alongside changes to the several current locations for the seasonal entry. Additionally, background maintenance will begin 45 minutes before the servers go down, so players can expect lags starting before the downtime.

Here is a countdown until the Episode Echoes launch to give everyone a clearer idea of the release time:

Here's what players can expect with the official weekly reset of Episode Echoes:

New questline for the seasonal story

New weekly challenges

New seasonal activity with weapons and armor pieces as drops

Terraformed Nessus

New Nightfall Strike

New Raid and Dungeon in the pinnacle rotator

Destiny 2 Episode Echoes Act I is scheduled for a 42-day runtime, with 200 season pass levels. The last 100 levels are time-gated until Act II comes along.

