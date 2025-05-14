Destiny 2 Update 8.2.6.1 full patch notes: Pinnacle fix, Ionic Sentry bug, and more

Destiny 2's newest weekly reset on May 13 fixes some of the game's recurring issues. With Rite of the Nine's launch, players are keeping themselves busy with the endgame Dungeons and farming for loot. However, that isn't to say that they are ignoring the issues, since most impact the sandbox directly.

This article lists all the patch notes for Destiny 2 Update 8.2.6.1.

Disclaimer: Patch notes mentioned here are based on Bungie's official website.

All patch notes for Destiny 2 Update 8.2.6.1

Activities

Rite of the Nine

Rite of the Nine social hub (Image via Bungie)

Spire of the Watcher

Fixed an issue where defeating Persys did not count for the First Watch and Elegant Arsenal quests.

Fixed an issue where proper rewards were not dropping from the final chests.

Nightfalls

Sunless Cell Strike (Image via Bungie)

Fixed an issue where Grandmaster Sunless Cell didn't offer Pinnacle Gear rewards.

Timeline Reflections

Fixed an issue where Cayde's Fate completion didn't progress Timeline Reflection.

Gameplay and Investment

Abilities

Warlock Arc subclass (Image via Bungie)

Warlock

Arc

Fixed an issue where Ionic Sentry didn't chain lightning.

To note a few core changes with the May 13 reset, players will find Spire of the Watcher within the Rite of the Nine rotations, alongside the following contents:

Hypernet Current Nightfall Strike.

Wild Style featured Nightfall weapon.

Ghosts of the Deep in the Rite of the Nine event.

Deep Stone Crypt, Root of the Nightmare, Prophecy, and Ghosts of the Deep in the Pinnacle rotator.

Presage in Exotic rotator.

Scatterhorn and Pathfinder armor in Dares of Eternity.

Forfeit Shrine Ascendant Challenge.

