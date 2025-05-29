Palia: A Device in Hand quest walkthrough

The A Device in Hand quest in Palia invites players to discover the mystery behind a strange Small Handheld Device found in Kilima Valley. This quest is part of the Found Item category and involves interacting with key characters, collecting various materials, and making an important choice at the end of the quest.
This guide provides an in-depth walkthrough to help you finish the quest efficiently and understand its storyline.
Quest overview
- Quest type: Found Item
- Starting point: Pick up the Small Handheld Device in the Kilima Valley region.
- Main NPCs: Reth, Zeki
- Key materials needed: Palium Bar, Glass Pane
- Reward: Akwinduu Chapaa, Delaila’s Peach Cake, Sushi (all Star Quality)
Where to find the Small Handheld Device in Palia
The device can be discovered in several locations throughout Kilima Valley, with the most common spot being near the entrance to the Temple of the Waves in the Phoenix Falls area of Palia. It may also appear around ruins near Fisherman’s Lagoon or close to Chapaa Crossing.
When you find this unusual device lying on the ground, picking it up will unlock the quest.
Step 1: Speak with Reth
After obtaining the device, check your mailbox for a letter from Reth. He asks if you’ve come across a weird handheld device that is black and shiny but doesn’t reflect anything. Head to Reth’s location and talk to him to learn about the device’s backstory.
Reth admits he accidentally broke Zeki’s device and hid it, hoping Zeki would forget about it. Since that didn’t happen, he needs your help to repair it. He requests two specific items: a Palium Bar and a Glass Pane.
Step 2: Gather the required materials
Crafting the Palium Bar
- Ingredients: 5 Palium Ore
- Crafting Station: Basic Smelter (12 minutes) and Heavy Smelter (7.47 minutes)
- Notes: Palium Ore can be mined from nodes near cliff walls, especially in the Bahari Bay area. The recipe for the Palium Bar (500 Gold) can be purchased from the Mining Guild Store at Mining Level 6.
Crafting the Glass Pane
- Ingredients: 10 Stone (10 Stone)
- Purchased: Can be purchased at Kilima Village from the Blacksmith for 50 Gold.
- Crafting Station: Glass Furnace (you can buy the recipe for it at the Furniture Making Guild Store for 100 Gold when you have reached Level 2 Furniture Making)
Step 3: Return to Reth and repair
Bring the crafted Palium Bar and Glass Pane back to Reth. Upon receiving these materials, he will repair the device. After fixing it, Reth entrusts you with a delicate task: hide the device somewhere in the Underground Black Market so Zeki will think it was lost and not stolen.
Step 4: Decide what to do with the Device
You now face a choice that affects the quest’s conclusion:
- Hide the Device: Leave it at the ramp leading to Reth’s Storeroom in the Underground Market. This option maintains the mystery and completes the quest quietly.
- Return the Device to Zeki: Speak directly with Zeki in the Underground Market and hand it over. He will be grateful and reveal the device is actually an old gaming tablet, which he’s been trying to fix to beat his high score.
Rewards
Upon finishing the quest, regardless of your choice, you will receive three Star Quality food items as a thank you from Reth:
- Akwinduu Chapaa
- Delaila’s Peach Cake
- Sushi
Additionally, you’ll get a letter from Reth expressing his gratitude and promising a delicious meal in your honor.
Quest Summary
Additional notes
- The quest highlights the personalities of Reth and Zeki, adding depth to the community feel in Kilima Valley.
- The Palium Bar and Glass Pane crafting process introduces players to resource gathering and crafting stations, enriching gameplay.
- Your choice at the end offers some role-playing flexibility, whether you want to keep secrets or be straightforward.
This concludes out guide on everything you need to complete the A Device in Hand quest smoothly, helping you explore Kilima Valley’s lore and gain valuable rewards.
