Palia: How to make Creamy Carrot Soup

Palia invites players to embrace a slower-paced, cozy lifestyle within its vibrant MMO world — and what better way to relax than with a warm, homemade Creamy Carrot Soup? Whether you’re looking to complete a quest, impress your favorite NPCs, or level up your cooking skill, this hearty dish is the perfect addition to your collection of recipes.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know about making Creamy Carrot Soup in Palia, from unlocking the recipe to cooking tips and ingredient sourcing.

How to unlock the Creamy Carrot Soup recipe in Palia

Unlike many recipes in Palia that are handed out through standard progression or purchased from vendors, the Creamy Carrot Soup requires you to build a connection with a specific NPC — Caleri, Kilima Village’s book-loving librarian.

Step-by-Step: Unlocking the recipe

1) Begin the “Manners, Manners” quest

Begin the quest after speaking with Caleri (Image via Singularity 6)

Talk to Caleri and offer her one of her favorite weekly gifts (such as Sweet Leaf, Glass Bulb, Floatfish Mushroom, or Elderwood Pie) to unlock her first friendship quest called Manners, Manners.

2) Read the required book

Caleri will direct you to read The Majiri’s Book of Etiquette and Manual of Politeness, which is located on her desk in the library.

3) Respond correctly

After the quest, you will receive a mail from Caleri along with the Library Card (Image via Singularity 6)

After reading the book, she’ll quiz you on what you learned from it. Make sure you choose:

“Majiri people place high value on manners.”

“To say please and thank you?”

Selecting either of these polite responses will reward you with the Library Card, sent directly to your mailbox.

4) Find the recipe

The recipe sits right on the corner shelf (Image via Singularity 6)

With your Library Card, go back to the library. Head to the study nook near the window where Kenyatta can often be found. On the top shelf, you’ll find the Creamy Carrot Soup recipe.

Once you have received the recipe, you are ready to cook (Image via Singularity 6)

What you need to make Creamy Carrot Soup

Once you’ve unlocked the recipe, it’s time to head into the kitchen and get cooking (Image via Singularity 6)

Once you’ve unlocked the recipe, it’s time to head into the kitchen and get cooking. You’ll need access to the following crafting stations:

Standard Stove (12x Stone Brick, 5x Ceramic, 2x Copper Bar)

(12x Stone Brick, 5x Ceramic, 2x Copper Bar) Prep Station

Ingredients (per batch):

1 Carrot

Buy it from the Daiya Family Farm for 90 gold, or grow it using Carrot Seeds from Zeki’s General Store.

for 90 gold, or grow it using from Zeki’s General Store. 1 Spice Sprout

Can be purchased from the General Store for 45 gold or found while foraging in Leafhopper Hills and Mirror Fields .

for 45 gold or found while foraging in and . 1 Milk

Available for 30 gold at the General Store.

1 Wild Garlic

Also purchasable from the General Store for 46 gold or gathered from the Kilima Valley or Bahari Bay

Yield:

Using one of each ingredient yields three servings of Creamy Carrot Soup.

Cooking tips and strategy

Must have a functional Prep Station and a Basic Stove (Image via Singularity 6)

Work in order : Begin at the Prep Station to prepare the ingredients before cooking. Then move to the Standard Stove to cook the soup itself.

: Begin at the to prepare the ingredients before cooking. Then move to the to cook the soup itself. Stay within the time limit : The cooking process for Creamy Carrot Soup has a 1-minute time limit , so keep everything ready and don’t delay.

: The cooking process for Creamy Carrot Soup has a , so keep everything ready and don’t delay. Batch cooking: Since the recipe yields three servings per set of ingredients, it’s efficient to stock up on components and cook in bulk.

Uses for Creamy Carrot Soup

While it may not be part of any bundle, the Creamy Carrot Soup still serves several valuable purposes in the game:

Gifting

A number of villagers enjoy receiving this dish, making it a great way to strengthen friendships. Characters that currently appreciate Creamy Carrot Soup include:

Ashura

Badruu

Chayne

Hassian

Hodari

Kenli

Reth

Sifuu

Accomplishments

Cooking and gifting this dish can contribute to milestones like:

Master Palia Chef

Cooking by the Book

Master Social Chef

Advanced Cook, Expert Cook, and Master Cook

Quests

Though not widely used in quests, Creamy Carrot Soup does come up in the “Find Something Sweet” quest from Auni, adding further value to keeping a few on hand.

Selling and value

As a common consumable dish, the Creamy Carrot Soup has quite a modest value:

Standard quality : Sells for 32 gold

: Sells for Star quality: Sells for 37 gold

You can also place star-quality versions as decorative items on your housing plot.

The Creamy Carrot Soup may seem simple on the surface, but acquiring it is a rewarding mini-journey in itself. Whether you're chasing cooking achievements, trying to charm a villager, or just want a tasty way to use your carrots, this dish is a must-have in any Palian chef's repertoire.

Build your friendships, collect your ingredients, and get cooking — because even in a world full of magic and mysteries, nothing beats a hearty bowl of soup.

