Path of Exile 2: All Act 4 side-objectives

Path of Exile 2 extended its campaign to Act 4 in patch 0.3.0, removing Cruel Acts altogether. Thus far, this is the biggest Act if you do all of the side activities across various islands in the peninsula. If you want to speedrun just the main campaign, this can be done in 4 islands.

However, a lot of these optional islands give you permanent buffs, and in general, also provides a very favorable leveling curve. Some of it is just very lukewarm flavor objectives, though. So in this Path of Exile 2 guide, we'll go over all the side-objectives in each Act 4 area, and which ones are the most worth doing.

Path of Exile 2 Act 4 islands order, and all side-content explained

There are a grand total of eight island clusters you can visit in the Act 4 of PoE2 campaign, discounting Kingsmarch (the hub town during this Act). Some of these have roughly level 46-47 monsters, but alll of them will scale all the way up to lvl 50-51 if you're overleveled. Here's the order we recommend:

Kedge Bay

Whakapanu Island (main quest)

Isle of Kins

Eye of Hinekora

Ngakanu

Shrike Island (main quest)

Abandoned Prison (main quest)

Arastas (main quest)

Ngakanu once again (main quest)

Plunder's Point

Kedge Bay (and Journey's End) objectives

These are honestly not super important (Image via GGG)

Torn Map Piece (The Kedge Bay): The second Torn Map Piece can be farmed off the remains of a sailor in a small cave with no monsters inside. This area tends to spawn near the northern edge of this map, but the layout may vary. The Torn map pieces are only required if you want to do the Forgotten Bounty optional quest in PoE2.

The second Torn Map Piece can be farmed off the remains of a sailor in a small cave with no monsters inside. This area tends to spawn near the northern edge of this map, but the layout may vary. The Torn map pieces are only required if you want to do the Forgotten Bounty optional quest in PoE2. Captain Hartlin (Journey's End): Captain Hartlin is an optional boss. Doesn't drop any particularly noteworthy rewards.

Captain Hartlin is an optional boss. Doesn't drop any particularly noteworthy rewards. On top of this, Kedge Bay also has the first introduction to the Delirium Endgame mechanic via a sidequest.

Whakapanu Island (and Singing Caverns) objectives

You unlock Shoreline Hideout after this boss (Image via GGG)

Dread Crab (Whakapanu Island) : Skip. This is just a Rare monster that drops a guaranteed Support Gem IV.

: This is just a Rare monster that drops a guaranteed Support Gem IV. Torn Map Piece (Whakapanu Island) : The third Torn Map Piece Can be looted from a petrified pirate from one of the coasts.

: The third Torn Map Piece Can be looted from a petrified pirate from one of the coasts. The Great White One (Whakapanu Island) : Is an optional boss.

: Is an optional boss. The Beckoning Clam (Singing Caverns) : Interacting with the Beckoning Clam spawns the Guardian of The Clam (rare monster). Afterwards, the clam drops the humming pearl, which can be given to Rog in Kingsmarch for a random Rare Pearlescent Amulet, a new Amulet type in patch 0.3.0.

: Interacting with the Beckoning Clam spawns the Guardian of The Clam (rare monster). Afterwards, the clam drops the humming pearl, which can be given to Rog in Kingsmarch for a random Rare Pearlescent Amulet, a new Amulet type in patch 0.3.0. Diamora, Song of the Death (Singing Caverns) : Important . Story boss, necessary to progress the main quest.

: . Story boss, necessary to progress the main quest. Shoreline Hideout (Singing Caverns): This objective is completed by progressing the Hostile Takeover quest in Path of Exile 2 after defeating Diamora.

Isle of Kins (and Volcanic Warrens) objectives

The Blind Beast grants additional Passive points (Image via GGG)

Beast Pen (Isle of Kins) : Skip . This is just a Rare Monster called Mumbok the Enslaved, found by opening one of the beast pens. The other one will have some magic Rhoas.

: . This is just a Rare Monster called Mumbok the Enslaved, found by opening one of the beast pens. The other one will have some magic Rhoas. The Blind Beast (Isle of Kins) : Important . This optional boss drops the Bile-Soaked Tome, which grants +2 Weapon Set Passive points.

: . This optional boss drops the Bile-Soaked Tome, which grants +2 Weapon Set Passive points. Doomed Mine (Isle of Kins) : Skip . Nothing noteworthy, may spawn a shrine with Lightning Damage + MS buff for the rest of the map.

: . Nothing noteworthy, may spawn a shrine with Lightning Damage + MS buff for the rest of the map. Torn Map Piece (Isle of Kins) : A flayed Sailor near the shores will drop the first Torn Map Piece.

: A flayed Sailor near the shores will drop the first Torn Map Piece. Magma Twins (Volcanic Warrens) : Skip . Sulphirox and Magmatix, two Rare Monsters, can be found down a winding pathway.

: . Sulphirox and Magmatix, two Rare Monsters, can be found down a winding pathway. Krutog, Lord of Kin (Volcanic Warrens): Important. This boss not only progresses Land of the Kin quest, but also introduces the Matiki character, who is needed to unlock the Eye of Hinekora.

Eye of Hinekora (and Halls of the Dead) objectives

The Tattoos provide meaningful buffs (Image via GGG)

All of the buffs here can be obtained through the optional but important quest, Trial of The Ancestors.

Navali's Rest (Eye of Hinekora) : Talk to navali to receive 5% Increased Maximum Mana.

: Talk to navali to receive 5% Increased Maximum Mana. Yama the White (Halls of the Dead) : Important . Defeating him lets you finish the Trial of the Ancestors, which gives you Hinekora's Tattoo, granting +2 Weapon Set Passive points.

: . Defeating him lets you finish the Trial of the Ancestors, which gives you Hinekora's Tattoo, granting +2 Weapon Set Passive points. Ancestral Tattoos (Halls of the Dead): Important. Grants the following permanent buff choices for each test (Attributes or Elemental Resistances):

Tukohama’s Test - Hinekora Totem: +5 Dex / +5% Lightning Resistance Tasalio’s Test - Hinekora Totem: +5 INT / +5% Cold Resistance Ngamavu’s Test - Hinekora Totem: +5 STR / +5% Fire Resistance

Early visit to Ngakanu

Come to Ngakanu early on right after you obtain the Shark Fin (Tribal Medicine quest) from The Great White one, which can be turned in here before you progress the main quest in Path of Exile 2 Act 4.

Later, you'll have to return to a slightly changed village.

Shrike Island objectives

Torn Map Piece : Inside a hollow next to a checkpoint, on a Corpse Nest. This is the fourth one.

: Inside a hollow next to a checkpoint, on a Corpse Nest. This is the fourth one. Scourge of the Skies: Important. Story boss, needed to progress the main quest.

Abandoned Prison (and Solitary Confinement) objectives

Make sure to active this (Image via GGG)

Goddess of Justice (Abandoned Prison) : Important, permanent buff . A Necromancer inside a locked cell drops a Chapel Key. The Chapel can be located elsewhere in this prison, with the Forael the Soulkeeper Rare Monster guarding a statue to the Godess of Justice. Interact with it to pick between 30% increased Life/Mana recovery from Flasks.

: . A Necromancer inside a locked cell drops a Chapel Key. The Chapel can be located elsewhere in this prison, with the Forael the Soulkeeper Rare Monster guarding a statue to the Godess of Justice. Interact with it to pick between 30% increased Life/Mana recovery from Flasks. Forgotten Cells (Abandoned Prison) : Skip . Just a swarm of monsters and skellies.

: . Just a swarm of monsters and skellies. Armoury (Abandoned Prison) : Skip . Just six weapon racks.

: . Just six weapon racks. The Prisoner (Solitary Confinement): Important. Story boss, needed to progress the main quest.

Arastas side objectives

Golden Bell (Arastas) : Drops 3x Exalted Orbs

: Drops 3x Exalted Orbs Torvian, Hand of the Savior (Arastas) : Story boss

: Story boss Benedictus, First Herald (The Excavation): Story boss

Ngakanu Objectives

Mad Butcher (Ngakanu) : Rare monster, can be bypassed.

: Rare monster, can be bypassed. Meeting House (Heart of the Tribe) : Skip . Just some additional loot.

: . Just some additional loot. Tavakai, Tukohama Chieftain (Heart of the Tribe): Final boss of Act 4 in Path of Exile 2.

Plunder's Point

This is the spot that the Forgotten Bounty quest (Torn Map pieces) leads to. On the whole, this is just an introductory series of Expedition caches. The more you chain, the better the loot, so it's better to save this one for last if you want to utilize it. After you beat it or die in the process, the League mechanics despawn from this otherwise empty map.

Which Act 4 side-objectives should you do every Path of Exile 2 playthrough?

If you want to speedrun through the main quest in an alt character, here's the Path of Exile 2 Act 4 islands to visit in order:

Whakapanu Island

Shrike Island

Abandoned Prison

Arastas

Ngamaku

However, it's also recommended you at least pick up the +2 Weapon Set Passives and optionally the other permanent buffs:

Isle of Kins grants 2 Passive points through The Blind Beast, and Volcanic Warrens leads to Eye of Hinekora

Eye of Hinekora grants some free resistances (or attribute points) with Ancestral Tattoos, plus 2 Passive points through Yama The White

Abandoned Prison Goddess of Justice may be important if your build relies on Flasks for Life/Mana economy

