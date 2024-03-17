10 rarest Palworld resources and how to get them

The rarest Palworld resources can range from the basic building blocks to materials that fuel legendary equipment and as such, are essential for your adventure. The "Pokemon with guns" title from Pocket Pair has been out on early access for a while now and focuses heavily on the hunter-gatherer aspect. Some resources in the game are particularly rare, and you can only acquire them from specific locations or Pals.

This list unveils the top 10 rarest Palworld resources, along with some crucial knowledge on how to claim them for yourself.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

What are the rarest Palworld resources and how to get them?

1) Pure Quartz

Pure Quartz is one of the rarest Palworld resources (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Although vital for late-game crafting, this elusive resource isn't easy to find. Pure Quartz is one of the rarest Palworld resources and a necessary component to craft Circuit Boards, which are essential for crafting high-tier machines.

Head north to the frigid Astral Mountains, where these shimmering crystals can be mined from specific rock deposits. Just be sure to pack some warm clothes or a fire-type Pal, because the mountain's chilly climate can be brutal.

2) Beautiful Flower

Beautiful Flower in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Beautiful Flowers are amongst the rarest Palworld resources and are a valuable resource for crafting. While not the rarest find, they can be a bit tricky to acquire.

You can either brave the illegal route and snatch them from Wildlife Sanctuaries (beware of Wanted status), or try your luck at defeating or capturing specific Pals like Ribbuny or Wumpo that drop this elusive resource.

3) Coal

Coal can also be found in dungeons (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc./ eXputer Guides on YouTube)

Coal may be a common fuel source in our world, but it is one of the rarest Palworld resources. However, even within the game, it is an essential energy source needed to power your inventions.

Head to the scorching Twilight Dunes or the volcanic slopes of Mount Obsidian for the best chance of finding large black coal deposits. Be sure to pack some heat-resistant gear for the desert or a cooling solution for the volcano, since both environments are equally harsh.

4) Sulfur

Sulfur is among the rarest Palworld resources (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Crafting explosives in Palworld requires hunting down sulfur, a pungent resource found in two key locations. If you intend to gather sulfur deposits offered by volcanic regions in the game offer sulfur deposits, pack heat-resistant gear to combat the scorching heat. Alternatively, the desert biome holds these yellowish deposits as well. But be prepared for the desert's own brand of challenges, i.e. the harsh sun and territorial Pals.

Additionally, sulfur can also be found in dungeons. However, the presence of hostile Pals or human NPCs can be a nuisance while collecting the resource.

5) Ancient Civilization Parts

Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Collecting Ancient Civilization Parts is crucial for crafting advanced tech and weaponry in Palworld. Your hunt will be an exciting (and sometimes perilous) adventure but be prepared for a challenge. Defeating tough Alpha Pals roaming the world or delving into hidden dungeons and conquering their bosses are your best bets to score these enigmatic relics,

6) Gold Key

Gold Key can be acquired by defeating the Black Marketeer (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc./ TiggerOnA on Reddit)

Although this item is not a farming material, it is still one of the rarest Palworld resources you can obtain. These shiny keys unlock special chests brimming with treasure and schematics. While uncommon, there are a few ways to get them.

Defeating Leezpunk or Leezpunk Ignis during raids offers a chance at acquiring some keys, with a lucky drop potentially rewarding you with a Gold Key. Braving the Windswept Hills or scorching Desserts of the Dunes and clearing out hordes of Syndicate or PIDF enemies might also yield some Gold Keys, but they're not guaranteed.

The most reliable but challenging method to get this resource is taking down Black Marketeers. These shady merchants transform into formidable foes when attacked, but defeating one guarantees a sweet reward of two Gold Keys.

7) Venom Gland

Venom Gland can be bought from the Wandering Merchant at Small Settlement (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Venom Glands in Palworld are a key ingredient for crafting poisonous weapons and equipment. These aren't exactly rare, but you'll need to track down specific dark-type Pals to get them, which are rare.

Defeating or capturing these Pals will net you some Venom Glands, allowing you to craft gear that inflicts poison damage on your enemies. Venom glands can also be bought from the Wandering Merchant in Small Settlement.

8) Carbon Fiber

Carbon Fiber can be crafted in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc./ OnGame MultiGaming on YouTube)

Level up your crafting game in Palworld with carbon fiber, a mid-game material for advanced weapons and equipment. While this item can be crafted using coal or charcoal, it is one of the rarest Palworld resources because only two Pals can drop this resource: Jetragon and Shadowbeak.

9) Leather

Leather can be bought from the Wandering Merchant in Small Settlement (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Since leather is a crafting material essential for armor, saddles, and more, acquiring it during the early game is a rewarding experience. Hunt down furry friends like Foxparks, Melpacas, or Nox – defeating or capturing them yields leather as a drop.

Alternatively, for a slightly pricier option, hit up the Wandering Merchant in the Small Settlement or the Black Marketeer in the Abandoned Mineshaft – they both sell leather for your crafting needs.

10) Honey

Honey is one of the rarest Palworld resources that you can get by farming (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Honey in Palworld is a crafting ingredient for cakes, essential for breeding your precious Pals. This item is one of the rarest Palworld resources since only a handful of Pals drop it.

If you're short on time, battling and capturing Pals like Cinnamoth, Elizabee, or Warsect offers a chance to get some honey. But it's less efficient than the buzzing Beegarde method. For a steady supply, capture a Beegarde and assigning them to your ranch to unlock their honey-making skills.