Palworld Sulfur guide: Locations, how to farm, uses, and more

Sulfur is one of Palworld's most underrated resources, and you never really appreciate it until you need it. As such, you may want to know more about this particular material before assessing whether or not your world could use a farm to collect the resource. It also helps to know details about the resource, like where you can find it in the game.

Thankfully, Sulfur is far from uncommon and can be farmed with relative ease thanks to the help of the many Pals you'll meet on your adventures. This guide will aim to answer questions you may have about Sulfur and cover the best method to farm for the material in the game.

What is Sulfur used for in Palworld?

The recipe for Gunpowder in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Sulfur is primarily used for making gun ammunition by being crafted into Gunpowder. The recipe for Gunpowder can be unlocked at level 21, along with the first gun available to most players, the Musket. In order to make Gunpowder, you will need at least one unit of Sulfur and two of Charcoal.

Charcoal can be made at any furnace in exchange for Wood, which should be stockpiled in abundance if you have a Logging Site in Palworld. Gunpowder can be crafted at the Advanced Workbench or any Production Assembly Line. It can then be used to make every type of gun ammunition in the game, from Course Bullets to Assault Rifle Ammo.

Where to find Sulfur in Palworld

A player next to a Sulfur vein in the game (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Sulfur is most abundant around Mount Obsidian. This region of the map is located in the southwestern part of the map and is very hot. You will need to have some level of heat resistance if you want to farm for Sulfur. Since high amounts of ammo can be made with a small amount of Sulfur, you don't really need to worry about setting a special base up in this region for the purpose of collecting Sulfur.

The Pals that can be found around this area are almost always aggressive on sight and have levels ranging from the early to high 30s. Apart from this, there is dangerous lava that surrounds many parts of the map, which can harm worker Pals that wander into it.

Occasional visits to Mount Obsidian to stock up on an inventory of Sulfur should give you more than enough ammo for a decent amount of time, so a base specifically for farming it would be more of a liability than an asset.

Best Pals for farming Sulfur in Palworld

Digtoise mining Sulfur (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

You may think any old Pal with the mining trait would be good for this task. While this is somewhat true, every mining Pal falls short of what the mighty Digtoise is capable of. Native to the many desert areas of Palworld, Digtoise has the ability to rapidly mine resources thanks to its Partner Ability.

Digtoise's rapid mining makes it the best miner in Palworld, so it is perfect for small collection missions for resources like Sulfur. As a result, it is always a good idea to keep a Digtoise in your party. Digtoise can be found around the coordinates (-104, -104) in the desert region.