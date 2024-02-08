Where to get Beautiful Flowers in Palworld

In Palworld, Beautiful Flowers are vital resources used to in recipes and medical consumables. They become necessary for your base and character as you progress in the game. Finding these flowers is a daunting task that requires your time and energy. Unlike other materials like Stones and Wood that can be farmed in your base or readily available in the wild, Beautiful Flowers are rare finds.

You have two ways to collect these coveted items. One method is straightforward, while the other is challenging; note that it is also risky and time-consuming. With that being said, continue reading to learn how to acquire Beautiful Flowers in Pocketpair's monster-taming title.

Palworld: Where to Find Beautiful Flowers

The most straightforward way to obtain Beautiful Flowers is by visiting the three Wildlife Sanctuaries in Palworld. These places are located on the different corners of the map. However, you will need a flying mount, like Nitewing, to reach these locations.

The second method to collect Beautiful Flowers is by capturing or defeating the Pals that drop this material. Some monsters that reward you with these items include:

Lyleen: Grass Element

Lyleen Noct: Dark Element

Petallia: Grass Element

Ribbuny: Neutral Element

Special Flower Gumoss: Grass and Ground Element

Wumpo: Ice Element

Wumpo Botan: Grass Element

It's important to prioritize capturing the above monsters so you can stock up on Beautiful Flowers. Since these critters can be butchered with a Meat Cleaver to obtain the desired resources again, you should keep them alive. You can also cook the Pals for consumption.

Why collect Beautiful Flowers in Palworld?

Usage of Beautiful Flower (Image via Pocketpair)

If you wish to respec your stats in Palworld, you must collect a substantial amount of Beautiful Flowers. The Memory Wiping Medicine is the only medical potion that helps with stat resetting.

Additionally, the red florets offer several other benefits. They are essential for unlocking technology recipes and crafting various juices.

Recipes like Flower Bed and Wumpo Botan Saddle require Beautiful Flowers. Installing a Flower Bed in your base will significantly boost the work efficiency of Gathering Pals. Crafting a saddle for Wumpo Botan will allow you to ride it.

Furthermore, Beautiful Flowers can be used to craft Palworld Strange Juice and Suspicious Juice at the Medieval Medicine Workbench or Electric Medicine Workbench. These resources are critical in the game. As a final note, Beautiful Flowers can also be utilized to create Mind Control Meds.

