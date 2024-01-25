Palworld Leather guide: Locations, how to farm, uses, and more

Leather in Palworld stands out as a crucial material necessary for crafting a variety of gears and items. Therefore, it is a highly demanded resource, and upon starting the game, you'll quickly discover its significance in various crafting endeavors. While you have the ability to gather it in abundance, the process may prove a bit challenging if you're unfamiliar with efficient methods.

Keep in mind that you can't produce Leather in Palworld. It is also not an item that grows or can be collected from plants or trees. Essentially, specific locations in the game feature Pals that drop the material.

This article covers everything you need to know about leather farming, including locations, uses, and alternative acquisition methods.

Where to find Leather in Palworld

You can find leather near the area called Settlement

You can find Leather in Palworld near the area called Settlement. To pinpoint the exact location, use the image mentioned above. Once you arrive, you'll encounter various Pals, including Vixy and Direhowl. This region is abundant with these creatures, and upon approaching them, you'll observe that they drop this resource.

Obtaining it is straightforward; you can either collect it as they drop it naturally or acquire it by shooting the creatures. The choice is yours.

Additionally, Leather can be obtained from other creatures in Palworld, such as Rushoar, Cremis, Foxparks, and Nitewing.

An alternative method to obtain Leather in Palworld is purchasing it from the Merchant.

An alternative method to obtain Leather in Palworld is purchasing it from the Merchant. Utilize fast travel from your camp to reach Small Settlement. Here, you'll find the Merchant's Shop. Engage with the shop to sell your goods—useless items and valuable gems alike—accumulated during your playthrough.

You can purchase a maximum of 864 Leather for 129647 Gold.

How to farm Leather in Palworld

Shoot Pals to get Leather (Image via Pocketpair, Inc. || YouTube/ Gamers Heroes)

The most efficient method for obtaining Leather in Palworld involves dedicating time to exploring areas inhabited by creatures that drop leather. While the process can be time-consuming due to the wait time, it remains the simplest way to acquire the material.

Another approach is to search the environment, particularly in regions such as Grassy Behemoth Hills, Windswept Hills, and Verdant Brook, where creatures roam. Shooting these creatures yields Leather. There is also a possibility of stumbling upon this material on the ground or around creatures that drop it during your exploration.

Additionally, a convenient leather farming strategy is to buy it from the Merchant. Accumulate gold through various means and use it to purchase leather. Collect every item regardless of size, sell them, and then invest the proceeds in buying Leather at 150 gold apiece.

Uses of leather in Palworld

When collecting this resource, prioritize crafting armor sets

Leather holds significant value in this game as it serves a crucial role in crafting both clothing and armor, as well as various Pal equipment such as saddles. It is required to make bags, furniture, and other gear too. Essentially, it is a fundamental component required in nearly every crafting category.

When collecting this resource, prioritize crafting armor sets, including options like Heat Resistant Pelt Armor, Cold Resistant Pelt Armor, Metal Armor, Heat Resistant Metal Armor, Cold Resistant Metal Armor, and additional armor sets. These protective gears prove invaluable in safeguarding against environmental elements, minimizing the risk of health depletion in weather-sensitive areas.

