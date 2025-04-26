RuneScape Dragonwilds: Complete Crafting Guide

Crafting is essential for survival in RuneScape Dragonwilds. Everything from Runes to weapons needs to be crafted. You can find Hydration to Sustenance in the wild, but with Water being toxic, purifying is probably for the best. On that note, crafting is not rocket science in Dragonwilds. You have a Journal, you can use as a reference point for crafting recipes.

Ad

However, the real challenge is getting started. Creating a self-sufficient starter base is going to your primary goal. This will ensure you have enough resources to go about your adventures without worrying. Here's a basic rundown of things you need to get crafting and sustain your character.

How to set up a Crafting Table in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Crafted to perfection! (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

The first thing you'll need is a Crafting Table. It's fairly simple to make. All you need is four Ash Logs. You can find Wood lying about everywhere. You don't even need to cut down Ash Trees at the start of the game. Since collecting Wood also gives you XP, it's a win-win situation.

Ad

Trending

Once your Crafting Table is up and running, you should make a Stone Club (Stone x 8 and Ash Logs x 6) and a Wooden Shield (Ash Logs x 10). You should also get yourself an Ash Bow, as you'll need to hunt Deer eventually.

In addition to weapons, you'll need a Stone Pickaxe (Ash Logs x 6 and Stone x 8) and Stone Logging Axe (Stone x 8 and Ash Logs x 8). This concludes the starting equipment you'll need. This should be enough to help you with the next phase of this guide.

Ad

How to gather starter ingredients

Collecting ingredients is easy (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

I would classify starter ingredients as things you can come across within the confines of Temple Woods and Bramblemead Valley. This would also include things such as Vault Cores and Shards needed to create Lodestones, which let you fast travel. To get starter ingredients, you'll have to kill creatures and gather resources like Flax. These will open options for more crafting stations.

Ad

I would suggest you level up your skills (primarily Attack) before leaving Temple Woods. Goblins appear as soon as you reach Bramblemead Valley, and they may overpower you if encountered in large numbers (especially at night).

All beginner crafting recipes in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Moving on to crafting recipes, there are a few you can make using only the Campfire. These are straightforward and will ensure you have enough to get by. Here is the list:

Ad

Recipes Ingredients 1 × Baked Potato 2 × Potato 1 × Clean Water 2 × Dirty Water 1 × Dried Redberries 2 × Redberries 1 × Fillet 2 × Raw Bird Meat 1 × Fried Cabbage 2 × Cabbage 1 × Haunch 2 × Raw Game Meat 1 × Rat Roast 2 × Raw Rat Meat 1 × Steak 2 × Raw Farm Meat

Ad

All of these ingredients can be within the two aforementioned regions. You don't need to travel to the Whispering Swamp to find these. These will be more than enough to sustain you. You can also check out the weapons and armors you can craft as a beginner.

How to cook Rat Meat in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Giant Rats are easy prey! (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Knowing how to cook Rat Meat might seem odd, but it's essential to keep you alive during the early game. Giant Rats can be found all over Temple Woods. If you follow the road north-west from the Abandoned Chapel, you'll reach a ruined windmill, which has been overrun by Giant Rats.

Ad

If you kill them, you'll not only gain XP for Attack but also Rat Meat and other resources that are useful during the early game. They will be easy to kill, which is also another reason Rat Meat is vital. Sure, it may not taste good, but it will keep your character full and steady on their feet.

To cook Rat Meat, all you need is a basic Campfire. Nothing fancy and nothing you need to go out of your way to do. Put the Rat Meat into the cooking slot, add Ash Wood as fuel, and you're good to go. The ratio is 2:1, which means for every two Rat Meat, you'll get one Rat Roast (delicious).

Ad

How to craft Runes in Runescape Dragonwilds

Rune Altar (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

The last thing you need to know as a beginner in Runescape Dragonwilds is the art of Rune crafting. Ashenfall is steeped in magic, and knowing how to make use of it will benefit you greatly. Runes are used to cast Spells and used as ammo for Battle Staffs.

Ad

You can make Runes at the Rune Altar. You'll need to mine Rune Essence as well. Look for floating rocks. These are Rune Essence nodes and can be found all over Ashenfall.

That's about everything you need to know as a beginner who's starting out crafting in RuneScape Dragonwilds. The initial pace will be rapid, but as you progress, things will slow down. I would suggest not rushing into new regions without making the most of the one you're currently in. Take your time, explore, and complete quests if that's your thing.

Ad

Read more RuneScape Dragonwilds here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More