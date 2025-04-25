How to build a starter shelter in RuneScape Dragonwilds

One of the first things to do in RuneScape Dragonwilds is to build a starter shelter. This is essential for two reasons: Firstly, you can set up base and store items you'll need for crafting, cooking, brewing, smelting, and creating Runes. This will ensure you have a steady supply of resources.

The second reason is to sleep at night. After Hydration and Sustenance, Rest is the most important stat to track. If you are not well-rested, your character will suffer penalties. This may not lead to their inevitable death, but it will make gameplay harder.

With that in mind, let's talk about building a starter shelter in RuneScape Dragonwilds.

Everything you need to know about building a starter shelter in RuneScape Dragonwilds

You can build upon existing structures (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

First and foremost, building a starter base should be your top priority. I would suggest that you build it in the starting area, just as you leave the abandoned chapel. I know what you must be thinking, "But Matthew, what's the point in building in the starting area; where's the fun in that?"

You're right, there's no fun, but there is a lot of safety. Temple Woods is a level one (1) region. All threats within this region, except those within Vaults, are level one. When it comes to combat, you won't have a hard time dealing with enemies if you time your parry right and dodge when needed. This will give you the highest possible chance of staying alive day after day.

Cut Ash Wood, you'll need a lot of it (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

You will need three things for your starter shelter in RuneScape Dragonwilds. All these can be built within a few minutes. Here is the list:

Campfire : Ash Logs x4 and Stone x4

: Ash Logs x4 and Stone x4 Crafting Table: Ash Logs x4

Table: Ash Logs x4 Bedroll: Ash Logs x3 and Coarse Animal Fur x3

But before that, you need to know where to build your base. I've integrated mine into the graveyard beside the abandoned chapel. Yes, I know, it's a bit macabre, but it's located next to a water body, which you will need a lot of to survive.

It's basic, but it's home (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

To get started on building, press (B) to bring up the build menu. Go to the "Flooring" section and create a basic 4x4 layout for your base. Next, go to the "Walls" section, and build a wall around the 4x4. Press (Y) to swap between the different types of "Snapping", but for the most part, "Basic Snapping" should suffice.

Next, go to the "Roofing" section, select the roofs of your choice, and complete your basic starter shelter in RuneScape Dragonwilds. Go ahead and create your Campfire, Crafting Table, and Bedroll. The former two can be placed outside, while the latter has to be under a sheltered area.

Build an outer wall to keep Goblins out (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

And with that, your starter shelter in RuneScape Dragonwilds is now complete. You should also add a few Wall-Mounted Torches for illumination, or maybe use the Fire Spirit Spell if that's your thing. Both should work equally well, the only difference being that the Spell will eventually end.

Lastly, you want to build walls around your starter shelter in RuneScape Dragonwilds to keep Goblins out. They can break them down, but it will give you time to prepare. Maybe drink an Infusion Potion to perform better in combat, or take the high ground and wait with your Ash Bow drawn at the ready.

Additional information for your starter shelter in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Hide when Velgar arrives (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

As per the RuneScape Dragonwilds 0.7.2 update, Velgar will not be spotted flying across the sky that often, meaning you can safely build outside the immediate starting area. However, Goblin Raid Parties are still a threat.

So, my advice would be for you to build in the starting regions. The threat level is one (1), and it will be easy for you to deal with. Remember that they can break down walls to attack you. So be careful, or you'll be in for a rude awakening.

Use Lodestones to travel between regions (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Use Lodestones to fast-travel from one region to the next. There's no need to set up camp everywhere. Since Goblin Warbands scale with the regions' level, fights will get tougher. It's best to keep your starter shelter in RuneScape Dragonwilds in the starting area and build upon it once you get access to Oak.

This is just my advice for you as a beginner. However, if you want to challenge yourself, you can build your starter shelter in RuneScape Dragonwilds in the Bramblemead Valley region, or perhaps the Fractured Plains.

